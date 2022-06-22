Several local students were recently named to Missouri State University’s spring 2022 dean’s list in Springfield.

Criteria for the dean’s list include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

Included in the more than 4,700 students named to the list, local students were:

Sydney Campbell and Taylor Osman, both of Stover;

Bentley Elliott and Lauren Sanders, both of Versailles;

Kylee Gengler of Florence;

Zach McCubbins and Megan Thomas, both of Cole Camp;

Olivia Brown, Paige Carter, Madison Morris, Sydney Shearer, Mary Kathryn Dwyer, and Kaiden George, all of Sunrise Beach.