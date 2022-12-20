Missouri Valley College in Marshall recently announced the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Requirements for the dean’s list are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.

The following local students were named to the list:

Selena Danner of Barnett, junior, pre-nursing LPN to BSN;

Austin Kostelnik of Rocky Mount, senior, economics; Isaiah Simmons of Rocky Mount, senior, exercise science;

and Corin Wilson of Stover, junior, pre-nursing LPN to BSN.