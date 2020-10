Brystol Fergerson, left, and Henleigh Miesner show off the Yoda they created as part of a “watch, think, color” activity Wednesday, Oct. 14 in Michelle Ehrichs’ class at St. Paul Lutheran School in Stover. The activity required students watch the SmartBoard™ for a problem to solve, think to solve the problem, and color their hundreds chart with the answer. Upon completion, students will have colored in a picture.

(submitted photo)