Kansas Woman Injured

Black Accident

Jeanne A. Black, 78, of Mission, Kan. received minor injuries in an accident at 12:15 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 on Highway Y and Brendell Boulevard in Morgan County.

The accident occurred when a 2018 Ford Escape, driven by Black, travelled off the roadway and struck a ditch at an unknown location. The vehicle returned to the roadway and came to rest.

Black was wearing a safety device and was taken by Mid-Mo EMS to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.