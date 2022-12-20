Accidents Injure Two

Bland Accident

Ashley N. Bland, 19, of Versailles, received moderate injuries in an accident at 9:28 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16 on Route D, north of Snipe Road in Morgan County.

The accident occurred when a 2011 Ford Focus, driven by Bland, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck a tree.

Bland was wearing a safety device and was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Shawler Accident

Martin T. Shawler, 51, of Versailles, received minor injuries in an accident at 10:40 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16, on Route W, south of Golden Beach Road.

The accident occurred when a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Shawler, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a sign, overcorrected, returned to the roadway, crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

Shawler was not wearing a safety device and was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.