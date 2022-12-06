Justin Anthony Alter-Wheeler, Aug. 26, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $55.50 fine.

Jackson L. Atkins, July 10, 2022, fish without a permit-Missouri resident, $30.50 fine, $94.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Chad Joseph Bax, April 2. 2022, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered), first offense, $200 fine; failure to register motor vehicle, $200 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Warren Tyler Bellich, Feb. 13, 2022, DWI-prior, suspended execution of sentence, two years probation, 10 days served in Morgan County jail, $119.50 costs, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Kayla Michelle Boyd, June 28, 2022, fourth degree assault, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Joshua Paul Bradley, Oct. 5, 2022, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 fine and costs.

Todd A. Coston, Nov. 15, 2020, DWI; fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident; operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, 10 days shock in Morgan County jail, $119.50 costs, $146 recoupment, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Katarynna Christy-Ann Cunningham, Aug. 13, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 16-19 mph), $155.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Nathaniel Ryan Dixon, July 26, 2022, fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Douglas Alan Drees, Aug. 20, 2022, drove vehicle to left side of roadway when view obstructed by hill or curve, suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation, $73.50 costs.

Joan Marie Eichholz, Nov. 7, 2022, fail to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway, suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation, $73.50 costs.

Christopher Alan Evans, Oct. 29, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 20-25 mph), $155.50 fine and costs.

Ryan C. Farmer, Sept. 16, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $155.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Anthony Lee Fletcher, Oct. 27, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 20-25 mph), $155.50 fine and costs.

Tasa Nickole Frehse, June 6, 2022, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered), first offense; driving while revoked/suspended, first offense; fail to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Dustin J. Gordon, Sept. 2, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 mph), $70.50 fine and costs.

Gerald Anthony Halvorsen, July 22, 2022, leaving scene of accident; fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in accident, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

James Daniel Hicks, Oct. 29, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $226.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Richard Edward Higgason, Nov. 23, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 mph), $70.50 fine and costs.

Brandy Jake Jacobs, Nov. 11, 2022, car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely, $60.50 fine and costs.

Deana Rae Johnson, Aug. 7, 2022, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered), first offense, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Deana Rae Johnson, Sept. 3, 2022, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered), first offense; failure to register motor vehicle, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Christopher Jones, Oct. 24, 2022, stealing, value less than $150 and no prior stealing offense, $50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Jacob Michael Kessner, May 28, 2022, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered), first offense, $127.75 fine; fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, $127.75 fine; driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, $10 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Jordan Michael King, Nov. 3, 2022, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 fine and costs.

Jonathon David Linn, Sept. 25, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $226.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Justin Wayne Long, Feb. 20, 2022, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility; driving while revoked/suspended, first offense; displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Corey Barrett Lupardus, Oct. 29, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $226.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Marc Wayne Macey, Oct. 5, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $276.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Charles D. Manton, Aug. 30, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $55.50 fine; failure to register motor vehicle, $10 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Sean M. Morris, Aug. 6, 2022, possess black bass of illegal length, $80.50 fine, $94.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Tyler Russell Pedee, May 19, 2022, display or possess fictitious, canceled, suspended, revoked or altered driver’s license, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Keaton Wayne Propst, Sept. 10, 2022, fish without a permit-Missouri resident, $49.50 fine and costs.

Calvin Dean Rains, Sept. 11, 2022, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $226.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Constance K. Redinger, Aug. 24, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $55.50 fine.

Brad A. Rice, Aug. 20, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $226.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Joshua David Richards, July 11, 2021, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered), first offense; driving while revoked/suspended, first offense, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Joshua David Richards, Aug. 29, 2021, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered), first offense; driving while revoked/suspended, first offense, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Tiffany Dawn Ryherd, Aug. 30, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $155.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Charles G. Schmitz, July 10, fish without a permit-Missouri resident, $10 fine, $94.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Hayley Renee Schultz, Sept. 9, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $55.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Bernard A. Schweiger, July 3, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $155.50 fine; authorized or knowingly permitted person to drive motor vehicle who had no legal rights, $50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Dustin Jaryd Thomas, July 3, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $180.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Phillip Allan Tingley, June 22, 2022, receiving stolen property, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation; first degree trespass, $100 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Nicholas Logan Turner, Aug. 6, 2022, insufficient number of watercraft fire extinguishers, $80.50 fine, $94.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Tyler Dean Turner, Sept. 3, 2022, failure to register motor vehicle, $10 fine, $73.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Robert Allen Wade, Aug. 22, 2022, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered), first offense; $200 fine; driving while revoked/suspended, first offense, $55.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Kyle Dean Washia, May 7, 2022, stealing, $10 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Noah Wray Whittle, Dec. 23, 2021, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 26 mph or more), $151.50 fine, $73.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F., court will allow DIP program.