Stephen Michael Brayley, April 15, 2022, failure to register motor vehicle, one day incarceration in Morgan County Jail, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Gustavo A. Cabriales, Nov. 22, 2022, operate motor vehicle with visibility reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50 fine and costs.

Lloyd Wesley Camp, Oct. 18, 2022, failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load, $26.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Sean David Carroll, Aug. 17, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $55.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Jacob Lee Crowell, July 13, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $105.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Emmett F. Folsom, May 11, 2022, DWI, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Ronald Allen Ford, Feb. 27, 2022, fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Brandon David Hannaford, Nov. 4, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 20-25 mph), $155.50 fine and costs.

Dewayne Allen Hatfield, Sept. 30, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $55.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Michael Lee Haywood, Aug. 26, 2022, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, $55.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

James Dutch Henley, III, Nov. 27, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 6-10 mph), $60.50 fine and costs.

Jonathan D. Kubli, Oct. 5, 2022, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered), first offense, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Martez A. Lorthridge, Oct. 22, 2022, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, $10 fine.

Duane Allen Martin, Oct. 20, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 mph), $70.50 fine and costs.

Brody Quinn McGowan, July 25, 2021, DWI, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Dirk Bryant McVey, Dec. 2, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 16-19 mph), $100.50 fine and costs.

Rickey Orville Monteer, Sept. 18, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $426.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Riley Lee Nott, Oct. 10, 2022, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 fine and costs.

Greg Opfer, Nov. 13, 2022, fail to void deer permit or fail to attach permit to deer, $74.50 fine and costs.

Danita L. Roettgen, Oct. 1, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $155.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Deborah Lynn Schneidler, Sept. 8, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $55.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Benjiman Paris Sherr, May 21, 2022, fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, $55.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Nathan Ross Sims, Nov. 1, 2022, fail to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, $60.50 fine and costs.

Emily Gail Smasal, Nov. 27, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 20-25 mph), $155.50 fine and costs.

Heather Darlene Sperry, Oct. 29, 2022, fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50 fine and costs.

Brianna Lynn Starr, Sept. 17, 2022, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered), first offense, $155.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Joshua James Taylor, Sept. 20, 2022, car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely, suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation, $73.50 costs.

Bryan Allen Terhune, Jr., Oct. 1, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $205.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Terry Edwin Don Trester, Aug. 24, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $55.50 fine; driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, 10 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Skyler Lane Vaught, Oct. 8, 2022, failure to register motor vehicle, $100 fine, $73.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Melissa Marie Viebrock, Oct. 26, 2021, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered), first offense, $5.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Jordan Doyle Wade, May 8, 2021, fish without a permit, Missouri resident, $5.50 fine, $94.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Michael Dale Wallace, Oct. 8, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 16-19 mph), $100.50 fine and costs.

Cody D. White, Nov. 16, 2022, take, attempt to take, and/or possess deer without deer permit-Missouri resident, $149.50 fine and costs.

Corey Matthew Wilson, Oct. 6, 2022, failure to register motor vehicle, $100 fine, $73.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Shannon Marie Winkle, July 3, 2022, operate motorboat in careless or imprudent manner, $380.50 fine, $94.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Bryan Scott Wiskur, Aug. 21, 2022, operate motorcycle when driver’s license not validated for such operation, first offense, $55.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Mark Anthony Wood, II, March 17, 2022, first degree trespass, 10 days incarceration in Morgan County Jail, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.