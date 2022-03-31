Dakota Glenn Edge, Eldon, Oct. 9, 2021, operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident; and operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Hailee Jewel Fretueg, Versailles, Jan. 20, 2022, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered), first offense; and fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Joseph James Fuelling, Jefferson City, April 30, 2021, DWI-prior, suspended execution of sentence, two years probation, 10 days shock in the Morgan County Jail, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Cassandra Deyon Gengelbach, Lee’s Summit, Feb. 11, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 6-10 mph), $60.50 fine and costs.

Mark Anthony Giffin, Versailles, Feb. 20, 2022, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $5.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Claudia Graham, Gravois Mills, July 5, 2021, BAC-prior offender, suspended execution of sentence, two years probation, $94.50 costs, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Patty Sue Hineman, Tipton, Feb. 15, 2022, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 fine and costs.

Rose Juanita Jackson, Stover, Jan. 30, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 mph), one day incarceration in the Morgan County Jail, $73.50 costs.

Dalton Nathaniel Kenig, Pleasant Hill, July 10, 2021, peace disturbance, first offense, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Scott Troy Kinslow, Kansas City, Nov. 7, 2021, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle to be registered), first offense, $100 fine; and failure to register motor vehicle, $100 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Deborah Lynn Kirk, Kansas City, Jan. 1, 2022, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $155.50 fine; and driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, $10 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Joseph John Kiszcazak, III, Gravois Mills, Feb. 23, 2022, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 fine and costs.

Mindi Marie Mackley, Warsaw, Nov. 8, 2021, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $55.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Travis Ray Morris, Sunrise Beach, May 9, 2021, DWI, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation; Oct. 6, 2021, Second Degree Harassment, 10 days incarceration in the Morgan County Jail to run concurrent with Aug. 22 case, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F., $450 jail bill; Aug. 22, 2021, DWI, suspended imposition sentence, two years probation, 10 days shock to run concurrent with Oct. 6 case, $119.50 costs, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Bradley Michael Oshel, Versailles, April 17, 2021, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $155.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Sara Ann Quinn, Sedalia, Nov. 28, 2021, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $276.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Craig J. Robinson, Marshall, July 10, 2020, fourth degree domestic assault, first or second offense, suspended execution of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Michael G. Rueschhoff, Imperial, Nov. 4, 2021, second degree trespassing, $55.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Cody J. Shoecraft, Gravois Mills, June 5, 2021, driving while revoked/suspended, first offense; fail to drive on right

half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Kirstin Elizabeth Sopko, Sedalia, Jan. 8, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $226.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Crystal Lynn Vansell, Richmond, Aug. 29, 2021, DWI-prior, suspended execution of sentence, two years probation, 10 days shock in the Morgan County Jail, $119.50 costs, $300 C.L.E.R.F.; fail to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/ turning left of right, $50 fine.

Matthew Lucas Walter, Smithton, Nov. 29, 2021, passing bad check, $25 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Jerry Lee Wells, Jr., Stover, May 5, 2021, DWI, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, two days shock in the Morgan County Jail, $119.50 costs, $300 C.L.E.R.F., $90 jail bill; fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $300 fine.

Matthew Franklin Whittle, Stover, May 30, 2020, second degree sexual misconduct, 15 days incarceration in the Morgan County Jail, $119.50 costs.

Eric Irvin Zimmerman, Fortuna, Nov. 28, 2021, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 26 mph or more), suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation, $73.50 costs.

Tyler Lee Zolecki, Versailles, Nov. 24, 2021, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $276.50 fine, $73.50 costs.