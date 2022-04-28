Daniel Lee Adams, Nov. 14, 2021, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, $100 fine; exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 20-25 mph), $200 fine; driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, $10 fine; $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

David Lee Austin, March 26, 2022, fish without a permit-Missouri resident, $49.50 fine and costs.

Ronnie K. Baker, March 26, 2022, fish without a permit-Missouri resident, $49.50 fine and costs.

Benjamin Louis Beard, March 19, 2021, first degree trespass, suspended execution of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Kerry Stanton Bricker, March 17, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 mph), $70.50 fine and costs.

William J. Cassidy, Dec. 23, 2021, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $126.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

William Bernard Ferguson, II, March 26, 2022, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 fine and costs.

Chase Adam Fischer, Feb. 20, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 16-19 mph), $100.50 fine and costs.

Jessica Lynn Flores, March 24, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 mph), $70.50 fine and costs.

Jackson R. Foth, Jan. 11, 2022, fish without a permit-non resident, $149.50 fine and costs.

Laura L. Fray, March 10, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 6-10 mph), $60.50 fine and costs.

Joshua Kyle Gaddy, Feb. 26, 2022, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $55.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Shawn Everette Gipson, Jan. 4, 2019, driving while revoked/suspended, first offense, $55.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Ethan Henry Grace, March 6, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $226.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Timothy Allen Green, Feb. 11, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 6-10 mph), $60.50 fine and costs.

Chancie Lee Griffith, Jan. 7, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 20-25 mph), $155.50 fine and costs.

Jason Roy Hooper, March 9, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 20-25 mph), $155.50 fine and costs.

Christina Marie Jackson, Feb. 12, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $226.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Holly Marie Jackson, March 26, 2022, operate motor vehicle with visibility reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50 fine and costs.

Amir Jusic, March 28, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 20-25 mph), $155.50 fine and costs.

Doria Rose Kampeter, Jan. 8, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $226.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Douglas A. Kleffner, Feb. 13, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $226.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Hayden Aloysius Kleffner, Feb. 18, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 mph), $70.50 fine and costs.

Kale Monroe Koehn, Feb 9, 2022, operate motor vehicle with visibility reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50 fine and costs.

Heather Jeanne Lechner, April 4, 2022, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 fine and costs.

Briana Shea Lindsay, April 1, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 mph), $70.50 fine and costs.

Ashley Morgan List, Jan. 22, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $226.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Jay M. Magenheimer, Jan. 2, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $226.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Tyler Austin Metcalf, Jan. 24, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $226.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Curtis Wayne Metscher, March 25, 2022, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 fine and costs.

Kyle Brandon Ogan, Oct. 28, 2021, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $55.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Samuel Garrett Ramer, Feb. 27, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 16-19 mph), $100.50 fine and costs.

Gary Ray Reiff, Feb. 15, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 16-19 mph), $100.50 fine and costs.

Jonathan E. Schmitz, Jan. 22, 2022, owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered), first offense, $155.50 fine, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.; driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, $10 fine.

Lorna Fay Schnitzlein, Feb. 20, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 20-25 mph), $155.50 fine and costs.

Karen L. Sedillo, Sept. 14, 2021, passing bad check, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Jennifer Irene Shull, Oct. 4, 2021, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $226.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Garrison Kik Statt, Feb. 26, 2022, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $226.50 fine, $73.50 costs.

Landon G. Vaughn, Aug. 20, 2021, leaving scene of accident, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation, $119.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Lon S. Venable, March 11, 2022, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 16-19 mph), $100.50 fine and costs.

Michael Wooten, March 20, 2022, fish without a permit-Missouri resident, $49.50 fine and costs.

Phylicia Kamay Young, Feb. 18, 2022, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $55.50 fine, $119.50, $25 C.L.E.R.F.