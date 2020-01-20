Keigan Alexander Minidis

Megan Foushee and Kirk Minidis of Stover are the parents of a son born Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at the Women and Children’s Hospital in Columbia.

The baby, Keigan Alexander, weighed 1 pound and 2 ounces and was 10-1/2 inches long.

He has six siblings, Ayden, Kylee, Maddie, Grace, Chase, and Levi.

Maternal grandparents are Patricia Callahan of Stover and Mike and Lisa Forsythe of Eldon.

Paternal grandparents are Donna Manley of Charleston, S.C.and Doug and Gail Minidis of Brownstone, Mich.

Great-grandparents are Faye Maness of Stover and Ed and Barbara Landry of Sun City, Ariz.