Yoder Accident

Abigail B. Yoder, 27, of Eldon, was killed in an accident 6:24 p.m. Monday, June 6 on Route Y, north of Brendel Boulevard in Morgan County.

The accident occurred as a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Yoder, was traveling northbound and crossed the center line. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle then became airborne and overturned.

Yoder was not wearing a safety device and was pronounced deceased on scene by Morgan County Coroner Dr. Jones. The deceased was taken to Phillips Funeral Home in Eldon.

Hummer Jr. Accident

James R. Hummer, Jr., 64, of Rocky Mount, was killed in an accident 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 4, on Route W, south of Frazier Oaks Road in Miller County.

The accident occurred when the 2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide Special, driven by Hummer, Jr., lost control when exiting a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Hummer, Jr., was not wearing a safety device and was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS personnel and Dr. Cooper of Lake Regional Hospital.

Danner-Mueller Accident

A 14-year old juvenile from Eldon received serious injuries in an accident that occurred at 1:06 p.m., Sunday, May 15 on Highway 52 east of Pace Road in Miller County.

A 2001 Honda Civic, driven by Drew J. Danner, 19, of Laurie, was traveling too fast for weather conditions and lost control. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2021 Chevrolet 3500, driven by Frederick B. Mueller, 41, of Eugene.

Both drivers were wearing safety devices. The juvenile, who was a passenger in Danner’s vehicle was transported to University Hospital by MU Air.

Moore Accident

Ronald E. Moore, 63, of Shawnee, Kan., received minor injuries in an accident that occurred at 4:44 p.m., Thursday, May 26 on Ivy Bend Road, north of Cripple Creek Lane in Morgan County.

The accident occurred as a 2002 Nissan Altima, driven by Moore, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.

Moore was wearing a safety device and was transported by Mid-Mo Ambulance to Lake Regional.

Kessner Accident

Jacob M. Kessner, 34, of Versailles, received serious injuries in an accident at 1:27 p.m., Saturday, May 28 on Route W, south of Old Route W in Morgan County.

Kessner was northbound in a 2009 Chrysler 300 on Route W when he traveled off the right edge of the roadway. He over-corrected and crossed the center line. He then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a highway sign, two trees and overturned ejecting Kessner from the vehicle.

Kessner was not wearing a safety device. He was life-flighted by MU Air to University Hospital in Columbia.

Larson-Stafford Accident

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 30 on Highway 5, north of Route TT-north junction.

The accident occurred as a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by Alexandria J. Larson, 20, of California, Mo., was travelling behind a 2018 Ram 1500, driven by Vanessa D. Stafford, 24, of California, Mo. Stafford’s vehicle began slowing to a stop and make a right turn and Larson’s vehicle struck the rear of Stafford’s vehicle.

Both drivers were wearing safety devices. Larson received minor injuries and was transported by private conveyance to St. Mary’s. Kacey D. Hagerman, 24, of California, an occupant in Larson’s vehicle, received moderate injuries and was transported by Mid-Mo EMS to St. Mary’s.

Wilson Accident

Karol D. Wilson, 55, of Versailles, received minor injuries in an accident that occurred at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 1 on Route C, in front of Dollar General in Cole County.

The accident occurred as a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Wilson, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Wilson was not wearing a safety device. She was transported by private vehicle to Capital Region Hospital.

Clanck-Frehse Accident

Tasa N. Frehse, 43, of Gravois Mills, received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 9:10 a.m., Monday, June 6 on Highway 52, east of Highway 135 west junction in Morgan County.

The accident occurred when a 2020 Toyota Rav4, driven by Aaron J. Clanck, 27, of Kansas City, made a left turn onto Highway 52 from Highway 135. The vehicle pulled into the path of a 2005 Pontiac G6, driven by Frehse. Clanck saw Frehse’s vehicle and stopped in west bound lane. Frehse swerved to avoid Clanck’s vehicle across the center of the roadway. Clanck continued the left turn and both vehicles collided in eastbound lanes of Highway 52. After the collision, both vehicles traveled off the south side of the road.

Clanck was wearing a safety device. Frehse was not wearing a safety device. Frehse was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Mid-Mo Ambulance.