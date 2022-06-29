Townsend Accident

Scott J. Townsend, 35, of Sedalia, received moderate injuries in an accident at 10:19 a.m., Friday, June 24, on Highway 135, north of Ehlers Road in Morgan County.

The accident occurred when a 2014 Kenworth, driven by Townsend, travelled across the center line causing Townsend to over-correct to the right. The vehicle then travelled off the right edge of the roadway. Townsend over-corrected to the left and the vehicle travelled off the left edge of the roadway, impacted the ditch and the vehicle that was being towed by Townsend struck the Kenworth.

Townsend was wearing a safety device and was transported by Mid-Mo EMS to University Hospital in Columbia.

Rymer Accident

Edward M. Rymer, 51, of Gravois Mills, received moderate injuries in an accident at 5:53 p.m., Saturday, June 25, on Highway 135, one tenth mile before Mini’s Farm Drive in Morgan County.

The accident occurred when Rymer fell asleep while driving a 2000 Cadillac Deville, causing the vehicle to go across the center line and went off the left edge of the roadway and struck a tree.

Rymer was wearing a safety device and sought his own medical treatment.