Rowe-Thompson Accident

Emme G. Thompson, 20, of Sunrise Beach, received serious injuries when the 2022 Yamaha Waverunner she was driving was involved in an accident at 5:45 p.m., Monday, July 18, on Linn Creek Cove in Camden County.

The accident occurred as a 2021 Yamaha Waverunner, driven by Jada L. Rowe, 19, of Cameron and Thompson were jumping wakes when Rowe’s vessel struck Thompson’s.

Thompson was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Humpherys Accident

Don H. Humpherys, 72, of Versailles, received moderate injuries in an accident at 10:40 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, on Route TT at Old 5 Road in Morgan County.

The accident occurred when a 1996 Honda Gold Wing, driven by Humpherys travelled off the east side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

Humpherys was not wearing a safety device and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Murray Accident

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 2:22 p.m., Wednesday, July 20 on Ivy Bend Road south of Reeder Road in Morgan County.

The accident occurred when a 2006 Toyota Avalon, driven by Timmothy W. Murray, 25, of Versailles, suffered a mechanical failure causing Murray to lose control. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Murray and a passenger, Wesley T. Shipley, 33, of Versailles, both received minor injuries and another passenger, Alexandria S. Newcomb, 24, of Versailles received moderate injuries.

Murray was wearing a safety device. Both passengers were not wearing a safety device.

All three were taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.