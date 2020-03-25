March 24, 1899

A pretty home wedding took place at the residence of the bride’s parents, Rev. and Mrs. C. J. Polston, in northeast Versailles at 8 o’clock last Sunday evening. Mr. James H. Hughes, the farmer and the horseman, formerly of Windsor but now of Morgan County, and Miss Mary Alice Polston were the contracting parties. Rev. L. H. Vandiver, pastor of the Methodist church of this city, performed the ceremony in presence of a few intimate friends of the happily united couple.

The groom is a prosperous and exemplary young citizen and has chosen for his bride one of Versailles’ most charming and popular young ladies. For the present they will reside in Versailles.

March 26, 1919

We noticed in a paper that is published in France that a Versailles boy, James A. Hubbard, son of Dr. Joel D. Hubbard, serving in the regular army in France, but at present time, in Trieste, Italy, is making his mark. He is with an engineering corps and has been promoted along until he is now a captain. The French paper, “Oo La La Times,” mentions Captain Hubbard several times. March 23, 1939

The city hall was jammed to its capacity Friday evening with sports lovers to see the fights sponsored by the Versailles Athletic club. All the fighters were in good condition and the bouts were very close. The first match was between “Windmill” Webb and “Wildcat” Riley with Webb winning on decision. “Lefty” Gabriel vs. Warren Bilyeu was the next set up with the decision going to Bilyeu. “Tiger” Harris and “Hammer” Stafford put on a good hard fight with Stafford winning the decision. All the fighters showed good clean sportsmanship.

March 11, 1960

Mrs. Royce Monroe and Gene Bartram compiled information for Versailles’ colorful history; The remnants of the Osage Indian tribe still occupied a great part of Morgan County in 1835 when Wyan and Galbraith, pioneers of the county, donated 36 blocks of land each 170 feet square and platted the city of Versailles making the infancy of the young village long and narrow.

March 20, 1970

The High School music department participated in the annual Tri-county festival held in California Saturday under direction of Maurice J. LaRue, and brought nine I ratings and II ratings. Girls who took ratings were I Linda Lyle and Brenda Simmons: and Girls II Cornet solo, Beverly Trtter. Boy’s low voice Robert Arnold; Piano solo- Roberta Larue.

March 20, 1980

Members’ of the Morgan County R-II High School drill team received a standing ovation for their performance Saturday at the State Basketball Tournament in Columbia. The drill team performed a routine titled “Greased Lightning” Members of the drill team were Suzi Fleener, Mary Huff, Shana Siler, Jamie Hutchinson, Ginger Sidebottom, Angile Coffman, Shari Snyder, and Barbara Chasteen.

March 15, 1990

Medicare Assistance OfferedPeggy Akin and Mary Pepper are two of the 30 volunteer counselors who have been trained to answer question in the Medicare assistance program. The program is offered by the American Association of retired persons and Memorial Community Hospital Network 55 program.

Card sharks were playing pitch at the Nutrition Site Monday, Louvica Hicklin, Dixie Akin, Hazel Taylor and Ester McKinley.