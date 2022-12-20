Lesley and Richard A. Williams and Lesley Coleman to Lesley Williams, east half of the northeast quarter, section 23, township 42, range 18.

Darren and Tammy Stratton to Mark E. and Leslie M. Laffoon, lots 52 and 54, Hickory Hills Ivy Bend.

David A. and Sandra D. Husereau to David A. II and Melissa Kay Husereau, lot 6, Indian Creek Hills No. 3.

David A. and Sandra D. Husereau to Timothy J. and Summer Rae Husereau, lot 7, Indian Creek Hills No. 3.

David A. and Sandra D. Husereau to Wesley S. and Brittany Husereau, lot 8, Indian Creek Hills No. 3.

Donna Wallace trustee and Juanita Faye Robertson Trust to Donna Wallace, lot 3, block 2, Easter Hollow, also 1/7 interest.

Jeanette E. and Thomas Leon Van Goethem trustees, Jeanette E. Van Goethem, lot 4, Mo Haven.

CMH Homes Inc to Amanda M. Karstens and Jeremy Michael Spires, two tracts, south half of the northeast quarter, section 33, township 41, range 19.

Shirley F. Schlemer and Phillip W. Ross trustees and Edith L. Ross Trust to Ross Family Lake House LLC, lot 121, Assemblies of God Camp Unit #3 Ross Addition.

CJI LLC to Robert J. and Monica H. Butler, lot 3, Randwood Point Subdivision.

Edward R. and Sheila A. Kreiling to MDW Investments LLC, northeast quarter of the northeast quarter; and north half of the northeast quarter, section 34, township 44, range 18.

Leon L., Dianne J. and Lance P. Stelling to Kelly Alimandi, northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 13, township 40, range 19.

Park Place Village Inc to Alex M. Beck, southwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 2, township 40, range 17.

Samuel and Rachel L. Zimmerman to Samuel and Rachel L. Zimmerman trustees, northwest quarter, section 11, township 43, range 17.

Jacob L. and Sheila Schmidt to Jacob L. and Sheila A. Schmidt trustees, southwest quarter of the northeast quarter; and southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 11, township 41, range 17.

Wayne E. and Sharon L. Paschall to Sheila A. Schmidt trustee and Paschall Family Trust, southwest quarter of the northeast quarter; and southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 11, township 41, range 17.

Wayne E. and Sharon L. Paschall to Sheila A. Schmidt trustee and Paschall Family Trust, southeast quarter, section 11, township 41, range 17.

Wayne E. and Sharon L. Paschall to Sheila A. Schmidt trustee and Paschall Family Trust, lots 4 and 19, Dixie Hills.

Wayne E. and Sharon L. Paschall to Sheila A. Schmidt trustee and Paschall Family Trust, two tracts, lot 4, Dixie Hill and lot 19, Dixie Hills.

Carole L. Rynearson to David J. Sr. and Sandra K. Geerling, lot 37, Lucky Point No. 2.

G. Barry and Marcia Combs to Mitchell A. and Alyssa A. Myers, northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 11, township 45, range 18.

Billy C. Morrison to Lonnie R. and Betty J. Holliday, southwest quarter of the northeast quarter; and south half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 28, township 41, range 17.

Michael L. and Amron N. Klasing to Sherwood and Dawn Leonard, south half of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 27, township 41, range 17.

David A. and Cynthia A. Bridgewater to Bill, Nancy, and Molly Mosburg, building 4, unit 432, Blue Anchor Bay Condominium First Addition.

Mildred M. Gannon to Cristinna Webber, lots 27 and 28, block 1, Betty Jett Addition Ivy Bend Amended.

Katie A. Winslow to Jean M. and Frederick B. Colby trustees, lot 1A, Green Hills.

Patricia A. Suling to Scott M. Suling, lots 315, and 316, Lucky Point No. 8; and lots 507, 508, and 512, Lucky Point No. 10.

Chevron Sierra Land Co LLC to Danal and Leonard Crider, southwest quarter, section 9, township 41, range 18; and northwest quarter, section 16, township 41, range 18.

William and Karen Wallace to Lora L. and Richard Derek Michael, north half of the south half, section 31, township 41, range 16.

Anthony and Amanda Pearson to Anthony Pearson, lots 1 and 2, block 11, Barnett.

Quentin Daniel Burgess and Jessica Burgess and John Rombach to John R. and Tammy D. Patterson, southwest quarter of the northeast quarter; and northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 14, township 43, range 17.

Randell L. and Lavonne K. Weaver to Jon Weaver, southwest quarter of the northeast quarter; and southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 35, township 44, range 18.

Krist Lea and Steven Scott Wilson to Randell L. and Lavonne K. Weaver, south half of the northeast quarter, section 7, township 44, range 17; southwest quarter; and west half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 8, township 44, range 17.

Tyler and Casey Cobb to Robert and Sheri Andrews, north half of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 4, township 44, range 18.

V Frazier Properties I LTD to Steven Scott and Krista Lea Wilson, northeast quarter; and north half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 22, township 44, range 18.

Edward R. and Theresa J. Pue trustees to William H. and Kathleen M. Blomberg, lot 7, Pleasant Meadows.

Josh Slack and Michael T. Reese to Josh Slack, east half, section 5, township 40, range 16.

Gary H. Hildreth to Paula M. and Phillip D. Wasmer, lot 161, Indian Creek Hills No. 6.

Holly and Colby Searcy to Ezra Steinmeyer, lots 7 and 8, Cloverhurst Addition Versailles.

Mary Joann Malotte to Glenn and Adrienne Muller, southeast quarter of the southwest quarter; and west half of the southwest quarter, section 25, township 42, range 19; and east half of the southeast quarter, section 26, township 42, range 19.

Center Christian School to Anchor of Hope Mennonite Fellowship, two tracts, southeast quarter, section 29, township 43, range 17.

Christopher and Kasandra Myers to Sumner Hospitality LLC, lot 50, block 18A, Golden Beach Unit No. 4.

Kenneth B. and Carrie Coleman to Paula Sullivan, three tracts, lot B, Shellady Hills; and three tracts, southeast quarter, section 6, township 40, range 16.

Rebecca S. Callaghan to Trace Brandes, lot 5, block 1, Kahler Acres First Addition.