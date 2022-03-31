Billy G. and Judy Rinehart to George E. and Jeannette Huth, section 12, township 40, range 17.

Charles J. and Judith A. Cronen to David A. and Megan N. Viles, lot 3, Apache Hills Resurvey 2.

Cindy M. Sumner and Cindy M. Hollar trustees to Kacee Jean McCrorey, lots 38, 39, 40, and 41, block 6, Golden Beach Unit No. 1.

Douglas D. Wright to Randall D. Adams trustee, lot 48, Ivy Bend No. 1.

Joyce E. and Edwin E. Haley to Richard D. Williams, southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 26, township 40, range 19.

Ardella M., Dennis Ray, Kelli, and Curtis Lee Sousley to Been LLC, lots 9, 11, 13, and 15, Town of Stover.

Leinbach Properties LLC to Schrock LLC, southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 16, township 42, range 17.

Leinbach Properties LLC to Schrock LLC, lot 9, block D, Scottens Addition Versailles.

Joseph M. and Christina L. Jung to Phyllis Bentley, southeast quarter, section 26, township 41, range 17.

Aleka Anne and Myron David Tisdel to Jacob Gilpin, west half of the northwest quarter, section 28, township 41, range 17.

Thomas R. and Rose Mary Wilhelm to Cassie Wilhelm, lot 17, Wilhelm Estates No. 4.

Thomas R. and Rose Mary Wilhelm to Timothy Vogel, lot 2, Wilhelm Estates No. 1 corrected.

Ralph W. and Kelly J. Smith to Ralph W. and Kelly J. Smith, two tracts, northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 19, township 42, range 19.

James P. Johler to James Philip Johler Sr. trustee, lots 3, 4, and 2, block 4, Holiday Valley Unit 1; and southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 31, township 41, range 16.

Chrystal Jones to Michael Lance Kobusch, lot 35, See View Subdivision Unit 1.

Janice Lynn Aubuchon, Kathy Sue Tumulty, John Keith and Steven Kent Olle trustees to Randi Priem, lots 22 and 23, block 7, Golden Beach Unit No. 1.

Bech N Call Rentals LLC to Zachery and Holly Simpson, lot 1, block 15, Oak Knolls Estates Unit 2.

Brenda J. Bryant trustee to Dean Allen Joseph and Marcie Jeannette Ramsey, lot 2, Wilderness Way Second Addition; three tracts, southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 25, township 40, range 19; and southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 25, township 40, range 18.

Leonard and Rosemary Boecker to Rosemary and Leonard Beocker trustees, lots 5 and 6, block A, Rocky Comfort.

Joseph H. and Terese L. Tellini to Bana Properties LLC, east half of the southeast quarter, section 7, township 41, range 18.

Russell McNeal to Braxton Hazelton, northeast quarter of the southeast quarter; and southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 4, township 44, range 18; south half of the north half of the northeast quarter; northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter; and north half of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 9, township 44, range 18.

Arthur S. Wilson to Clair and Joann Zimmerman, southeast quarter, section 4, township 42, range 18.

M. Diane Dole to Cori D. Ingram trustee and Marilyn Diane Dole Trust, two tracts, northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 8, township 40, range 18.

12831 Oak Leaf Dr Versailles Mo Trust, Jeffrey Sustaita trustee and T&B 21 LLC to Nationwide Community Revitalization LLC, lot 3, Forrest Hills Manor (corrected plat).

Irvin M. Jr. and Mabel Martin to James H. and Anna K. Zimmerman, southeast quarter of the southwest quarter; and northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 29, town-ship 43, range 16.

Irvin M. Jr. and Mabel Martin to L. David and Annetta K. Nolt trustees, northwest quarter of the southeast quarter; southeast quarter of the southwest quarter; and northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 29, township 43, range 18.

Jeffry and Monica Bolin to Jeffry Scott and Monica Marie Bolin trustees, lot 12, block 2, Glendale Addition Versailles.

Gary and Diane Cerveny trustees to JKH Enterprises LLC, northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 29, township 40, range 17.

Nationwide Community Revitalization LLC to Joshua L. Schrock, lot 3, Forrest Hills Manor (corrected plat).

Robert J. and Sharon A. Boland to Robert J. and Sharon A. Boland trustees, lot 5, Dixie Hills.

Christina Marie and Aaron Daniels to Joshua L. Schrock, lots 24 and 25, Washburn’s Point First Addition, also Adjacent Tract.

Larry D. and Holly R. Russell trustees to Matthew and Sarah Downey, lot 8, Weem’s Point Subdivision.

Don Lindsey and Debra L. Voges Schneider trustees, and Charles H. and Robin A. Hannon trustees to Teachers Cove LLC, lot 3, Dixie Hills; and north half of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 27, township 41, range 17.

Betty Sue Heather to Mark and Angela Heather trustees, southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 30, township 45, range 18.

Tony Simanowitz to Douglas W. and Deanna Barklage, lot 11, Tip’s Place.

William Donald and Wanda Kay Martin to David A. and Laura A. Doherty, lot 19, Myers Subdivision.

Crystal Stevenson, Crystal and Michael Sullivan to Pakema LLC, southeast quarter of the southwest quarter; and northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 18, township 42, range 17.

Irvin M. Jr. and Mabel Martin to Philip and Verna Shirk, northwest quarter of the southeast quarter; and southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 29, township 43, range 16.

Intermountain Technology Inc to Kathy Resendiz, Jacob Daniel Forsythe, Maria Herlinda Banda Ramerez, and Jose Antonio Resendiz Macias, southwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 24, township 41, range 17.

Paul G. Anderson to Joel D. Lindaman, lots 2, 3, 4, and 5, Oak Ridge; southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 24, township 41, range 17; and northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 25, township 41, range 17.

Michael J. and Salley K. Costanza to Howard R. and Sherry L. Hout, lot 15, Northwood.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Thomas V., Amy R., and Lucas Schwartze, lots 97, 98, 99, 100, and 101, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Christopher B. Cornell, lot 113, Indian Creek Hills.

Miquela and Matthew Lacy, and Miquela Chandler to Jakob Oltman, southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 13, township 40, range 17.

Matthew and Kristin Jacobs, and Zachary and Elizabeth Hert to Families of the Ozarks LLC, lots A and B, Assemblies of God Camp 3.

Arthur D. and Therese M. Mihalovits to Merlin Ray Weaver, lot 7, Forrest Hills Manor (corrected plat), and lots 8 and 9, Forrest Hills Manor #2.

Scott D. and Carolyn J. Lake to Arthur D. and Therese M. Mihalovits, northeast quarter, section 14, township 42, range 17.

Earl Eugene and Frances Lorraine McCloud to E. Eugene McCloud trustee, lots 7 and 12, Johnson’s Bay.

Sandra R. McLarney to Sandra R., Julie, and Elizabeth Ann McLarney, lot 14, Morning Sun Subdivision, also 1/35 interest.