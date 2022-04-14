Bendco Inc to Jennifer Pemberton, two tracts, northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 35, township 40, range 19,

Bendco Inc to Bruce A. and Karen K. Moore, southwest quarter, section 30, township 41, range 18.

Bendco Inc to Edward and Rebecca Decker, section 31, township 41, range 18.

Bendco Inc to Melvin F. Hansen, northwest quarter, section 25, township 40, range 19.

Ivy Bend Development Inc to Richard D. and Karen Williams, two tracts, southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 26, township 40, range 19.

Bendco Inc to David Wayne Shirley, southwest quarter, section 14, township 40, range 19.

Kling Properties LLC to Radford Realty LLC, three tracts, southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 31, township 43, range 17.

Michael, Sara, Austin, and Dylan Riley and Cory and Marley Simpson to Mitchell L. and Lisa M. Hardesty, northeast quarter, section 31, township 41, range 16; and southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 30, township 41, range 16.

Jeffrey S., Nailia K., Law H. G. III, and Charrioty A. Rector, and Vicki L. Wilkins to Jeffrey S. and Law H. G. III Rector trustees, lots 4, 76, 77, and 78, Ivy Bend No. 1; and northwest quarter, section 12, township 40, range 19.

Brian K. and Rita M. Smith to Brian K. and Rita M. Smith trustees, lot 2, Big Creek Plaza.

Stephen Lee Sr. and Beverly Beeson Price to Stephen L. Sr. and Beverly Beeson Price trustees, northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 9, township 40, range 16.

Joseph E. Fults to Joseph E. Fults and William Lloyd Nausley, lot 175, Minifarms, Section 5, Meadow Brook Addition.

Sidney Fox to Steven G. and Angela M. Toebben, two tracts, north half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 4, township 40, range 16.

Kimberly Sue Van Dorn Robinson and Kimberly Sue Van Dorn Cate to Kimberly Sue Van Dorn Robinson and Kimberly Sue Van Dorn Cate, lot 5, Echo Bay.

Iona M. Wilmesher to Iona M. Wilmesher trustee, northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 4, township 40, range 16; and lots 5, 6, 7, and 12, Arrow Resort Revised Plat.

Darlene Widowski to Curvin M. and Lowella F. Zimmerman, west half of the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter; and northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 5, township 42, range 16.

Daniel A. III and Teresa M. Noah trustees to Lake Front Road LLC, lot 19, Rocky Mount Acres.

Derek Lee Nielsen and Marcya Lynn Tierney to William Sisson, lots 51 and 52, Golden Beach Unit No. 4.

James F. and Clevis L. Warner to Danny K. Aller, lots 1, 2, 3, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, and 32, block 11, Golden Beach Unit No. 2.

Tommy and Leana Remington to Dana and Brenda Brooks, lot 34, Indian Creek Hills No. 2 Amended.

Gail Rose to Nathan D. and Lacey J. Gaisford, southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 6, township 42, range 17; and lot 5, block 3, Glendale First Addition Versailles.

Michael K. Vaughn Attorney in Fact and Jerry M. Vaughn to Patricia L. Vaughn, two tracts, southwest quarter, section 20, township 40, range 17; and east half of the southeast quarter, section 19, township 40, range 17.

Robert B. Parrish to Robert B. and Dillion W. Parrish, southwest quarter of the southeast quarter; and southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 4, township 42, range 17; and northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 9, township 42, range 17.

Leonda and Leonda J. Conners, Leonda J. Scott, and Russell T. and Katherine E. Bennett to Leonda J. Conners, lots A and E, Spring Acres; and northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 16, township 41, range 17.

David W. Miller to Allison M. Frizell trustee, lot 52, Washburn’s Point.

David W. Miller to Allison M. Frizell, southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 34, township 41, range 17.

Keith A. and Beverly J. Nixon trustees to Kebe Nixon LLC, lots 11 and 15, Lucky Point Subdivision.

Allison M. Frizell Trust to Plez House LLC, lot 52, Washburn’s Point.

Melanie Brooke Pouty, and Melissa Lee, Melissa Lea, and Kenneth Duran to Marybeth Murashige Durfey and Everette Bryan Pogue, southeast quarter of the northwest quarter; and west half of the southwest quarter, section 2, township 43, range 19.

Allison M. Frizell to Miller Lake House LLC, southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 34, township 41, range 17.

Thomas D. Jr. and Leana K. Remington to Chad Armstrong, northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 7, township 41, range 19; and southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 6, township 41, range 19.

Philip J. and Nancy Anne Tremblay to Philip J. and Nancy Anne Tremblay, southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 34, township 41, range 17.

Gromer Myers Inc, Gromer Meyers Inc, and G2M Inc to Town & Country Super Market Inc, west half of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 35, township 43, range 19; 10 tracts, southeast quarter of the northwest quarter; and southwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 29, township 40, range 17.

Kenneth I. and Alida McKee to Randy R. and Michelle L. Williams, southeast quarter, section 27, township 40, range 19; and southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 26, township 40, range 19.

Jerry L. and Barbara Ann Marie Gustin to Timothy Patrick and Laura A. Symon Browne trustees, lot 10, block 3, Oak Knoll Estates Unit 1.