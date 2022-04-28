Jeffrey A. and Christine A. Counton to Michael L. Bernstein trustee, southeast quarter, section 12, township 40, range 17.

Joshua C., Joseph W. and Kaitlynn J. Orr and Kyle M. and Jennifer R. Doll to Wade A. Orr, lot 7, Golden Point, also 1/6 interest.

H & K Development LLC to Steven W. and Georgette L. Shirk, southwest quarter, section 33, township 41, range 19.

Brien Kent Pippen to Lori M. Thompson, northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 35, township 42, range 19.

Mike and Charlotte Reinhardt, J. Donald and Linda J. Moyer, and Ronald L. and Paula D. Sims to Todd Schaeffer, lots 234 and 235, Indian Creek Hills No. 6.

Michael L. and Charlotte A. Reinhardt, J. Donald and Linda J. Moyer, and Ronald L. and Paula D. Sims to Todd Schaeffer, lot 236, Indian Creek Hills No. 6.

John Jr. and Lisa Harris to A. Tim and Katherine M. McCoy, building 1, unit 154, Blue Anchor Bay Condominium, first addition.

Howard Z. and Fredonna L. Smith trustees and Kevin T. Smith to Dave M. Zastera, lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, Laurie Addition; northeast quarter of the southwest quarter; and southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 29, township 40, range 17.

Dave M. Zastera to Chad E. and Consuelo A. Roby, lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, Laurie Addition; northeast quarter of the southwest quarter; and southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 29, township 40, range 17.

William G. III and Betsy J. Maclaren trustees to Excel Metal Properties LLC, southeast quarter of the southwest quarter; and southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 6, township 41, range 17.

Amanda Barnhart to PMF Development LLC, lot 92, Lucky Point No. 3.

Ralph and Charlene M. Holdt to Jeffrey J. and Norma D. Hohl trustees, lot 8, block 1, Friedrich’s Addition.

Brittney Marriott to Rhonda J. Coslett, west half of the west half, section 2, township 41, range 19; and east half of the southeast quarter, section 3, township 41, range 19.

Danielle and John Jackson to Rhonda J. Coslett, east half of the southeast quarter, section 3, township 41, range 19; and west half of the west half, section 2, township 41, range 19.

Rhonda J. and Michael Coslett to Danielle Jackson, southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 2, township 41, range 19.

Amanda Smith and Amanda and Daniel B. West to Richard D. and Garnette L. Whisenhunt, lot 21, Blue Waters Amended.

Jimmie Lindsey and Lisa Robb to Todd W. Aschemann, lot 18A, Eagle Bay Amended Plat, also 1/200 interest.

Tami Polly to Stephen M. and Miriam Reber, northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 32, township 41, range 16.

Matthew French to Cheri ONeal, lot 33, block 29, Lake Placid.

Thomas M. and Elizabeth J. Garland trustees to Kurt Patrick and Angela Paige Sieren, building 200, unit 232, Forest Pointe Condominium Subdivision.

M&M Homestead Rentals LLC to Nicole Dirks, lots 1 and 2, block 11, Westlawn Addition Versailles.

Rodney L. and Kathleen J. Absheer to Robert K. and Delores A. Meyer, lots 7 and 8, Placid Point.

David and Barbara Webb to Jeffery I. Holt, southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 26, township 40, range 19.

Lottie Arnold to Terresa Ramiraz, lots 2 and 2A, Fox Hills 3 Addition to Ivy Bend.

Golden Sun Investment Company LLC to Reagan A. and Cassidy L. Dornan, west half of the northeast quarter, section 6, township 42, range 17.

Frederick E. and Ann Hannah to Frederick E. and Ann W. Hannah trustees, lots 42, 43, and 44, Stillwater Bay Addition No. 2; and southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 26, township 40, range 17.

Danette K. Hudgins and Danette K. Alumbaugh to Charles D. Wilbers, lot 8, block A, Williamson’s Addition Versailles.

Brigham Arnold to Hudson Singer Mack, three tracts, Wilderness Way Fifth Addition Resurvey.

Human Fund MFP LLC to David Wilde, lots 2 and 2A, Our Resort Subdivision Lot 1; and lot 7, Our Resort Subdivision.

Cathy Lynn Connor to Pamela Blanche Wolff, lot 13, Gentle Slopes Addition.

Hanna R. Rogers to Michael Harvey Rogers, northeast quarter of the southeast quarter; northwest quarter of the southeast quarter; and northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 21, township 43, range 19.

Chenwen Young trustee to Chenwen Young, southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 28, township 40, range 17.

Chenwen Young to Kansas University Endowment Association, southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 28, township 41, range 17.

Carl S. and Kathleen Martin to W A Enterprises LLC, southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 24, township 43, range 17.

Beverly Crawford and Harry Goosen to Beverly Crawford and Harry Goosen, southeast quarter; west half of the northeast quarter; and southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 19, township 41, range 19; and southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 20, township 41, range 19.