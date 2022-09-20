David Dee and Kimberly D. Moser to Doug G. and Kimberly S. Bedford, northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 26, township 41, range 17.

Marcy Clair Straub trustee and Warren W. and Mary K. McCoy Trusts to Jared Williams, east half of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 18, township 45, range 18; east half of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter; and north half of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 19, township 45, range 18; west half of the northwest quarter, section 20, township 45, range 18; and southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 17, township 45, range 18.

Manuel S. and Kathlene Quintana to Melvin and Jennifer Philbrook, northwest quarter of the northeast quarter; northeast quarter of the northeast quarter; southeast quarter of the northeast quarter; and southwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 17, township 43, range 19.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Robert L. III and Jodi A. Winckel, lot 77, Indian Creek Hills No. 3.

Henry Andrew and Lisa L. Barnes to Lisa L. Barnes, southeast quarter of the southwest quarter; and southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 6, township 41, range 19; northeast quarter of the northwest quarter; and northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 7, township 41, range 19.

Melinda E. Peak to G. Barry and Marcia Combs, east half of the northwest quarter; northeast quarter of the northwest quarter; and north half of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 11, township 45, range 18.

Sherry A. Shaw to Angela Biggers, southwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 6, township 40, range 16, also 1/5 interest.

Jared W. and Frances S. Loomis to Hope and Jacob I. Vogt, northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 15, township 43, range 18.

Doris E. Hilty to Madison Littlefield, two tracts, lot 15 and lot 16, block 5, Versailles Original Town.

Paul M. Holloway to Daniel P. and Diane M. Charron, lots 2, 3, and 4, Villas of Harbour Hills Revised Plat.

Lanie D. and Shelby J. Gray to Rayna and Illo Powell, south half of the northwest quarter, section 27, township 40, range 17.

9 C Holding LLC to David W. Jr. and Jessica L. Shaw, two tracts, east half of the southeast quarter, section 20, township 40, range 17.

Janelle Vogler to Richard and Ardyth Hackathorn, lot 9, Cedar Point Resort.

Carol A. Brown to Carol Ann Brown trustee, lot 2, Oakland Subdivision.

Reid and Marisa Roberts to Reid and Marisa Roberts trustees and RRMDR Revocable Trust, section 14, township 40, range 17; and two tracts, lots 6 and 7, Idyll Acres.

Reid and Marisa Roberts to Reid and Marisa Roberts trustees and RRMDR Revocable Trust, lot 8, Idyll Acres.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Teri Stratton, lot 250, Indian Creek Hills No. 2.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Martin Burgwin, lot 143, Indian Creek Hills No. 1.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Jason Ryan and Gracie Dawn Sanchez and Todd C. and Angela D. Carroll, lots 36 and 47, Indian Creek Hills, No. 4.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Matt and Rebekah Brown, lot 104, Indian Creek Hills No. 2.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Jeremy Murray and Crystal Hardey, lot 102, Indian Creek Hills No. 1.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Eli and Jennifer Gough, lot 76, Indian Creek Hills No. 2.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Gregory, Katherine, Chayce, and Tucker Maples, lot 69, Indian Creek Hills No. 4.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Kevin and Cindy Murphy, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23, Indian Creek Hills No. 5.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Mark, Procesa, and Jerry Buettner, lot 73, Indian Creek Hills No. 4.

Pamela Siegert to Pamela J. Siegert trustee, unit 8B, Mill Creek Villas Phase 1, building 8.

Carol A. Bland trustee to Derek and Courtney Bland, lots 21 and 22, Verts Venture Valley.

Julia Ann Cable trustee, and Earl and Patricia Cable Trusts to Duane Hostikka and Michael Kissinger, two tracts, southwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 29, township 41, range 17.

Scott Michael and Linda Engelmann to Scott Michael and Linda Engelmann, northeast quarter, section 2, township 40, range 17.

Brenden and Heather Hoffman to Tara Lynn Staley, lots 15 and 16, block C, Cloverhurst Addition Versailles.

Maxine A. Ellmaker to Donald L. Washburn, lots 1 and 2, Jet Real Estate Sixth Addition Ivy Bend.

Larry D. and Deborah K. Addis to Jeffrey and Lynnda Meeker, lot 15, Rainbow Ridge.

Michael A. and Peggy A. Morris to AAA Enterprise LLC, two tracts, northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 8, township 40, range 18.

Stanley and Patricia Williams to Safe Harbour Eat XXXIX LLC, lots 8, 9, 7, and B, Shamrock Cove.

Linda Fischer and Herbert Kitchner Layland to James L. and Barbara Fischer, northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 25, township 42, range 19.

Louis A. and Kathleen Fischer to James L. and Barbara Fischer, northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 25, township 42, range 19.

Louis A. and Kathleen Fischer to James L. and Barbara Fischer, west half of the northwest quarter, section 30, township 42, range 18.

James L. and Barbara Fischer, James L. Fischer trustee, and JLFischer Trust to James L. and Barbara Fischer, northwest quarter, section 30, township 42, range 18.

James L. and Barbara Fischer to Luke L Jr. and Kimberly L. Ciccone, northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 25, township 42, range 19; and west half of the northeast quarter, section 30, township 42, range 19.

James and Judith K. Maris and Eleni C. Fleming Attorney in Fact to Nala Vacation Homes LLC, lot 1, Roos Subdivision Addition No. 2; and southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 26, township 41, range 17.

William M. and Phyllis B. Rector trustees to Terry and Lorna Earnest, northeast quarter of the southwest quarter; and south half of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 2, township 41, range 19.

Candace J. Kellar and Candance J. Rushin to Charles D. Wilbers, lots 7 and 8, St. Clair Addition Versailles.

Mark Lester Rexroad to Roger and Regina Fritz, southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 28, township 40, range 17.

Tab Ray and Pamela Louise West to David C. and Kimberly J. Farr, lot 56, Eagle Bay Subdivision Amended.

Wayne M. Jr. and Lori A. Robinson to R & S Properties LLC and Heavens Romance LLC, lots 107 and 108, block 1, Ivy Bend No. 2.

Joel D. Lindaman to Mindy Phillips and Dan Piel, southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 20, township 41, range 16; and lots 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 21, 22, 23, and 24, Quapaw Village.

Brian L. and Joella E. Martin to Sunshine Today LLC, east half of the northwest quarter, section 32, township 43, range 17.

John C. Jr. and Carolyn Kay Sheets to Dennis Richey Jr and Shannon Benson, lot 14, Spring Acres.