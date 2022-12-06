Ryan Phillip Miesner, 37, of Versailles and Samantha Dawn Woolery, 32, of Versailles were married Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Hunter Lee Edgar, 24, of Versailles and Bethany Danielle Loganbill, 26, of Versailles were married Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Joseph Leinbach Martin, 22, of Fortuna and Sara Ellen Sauder, 21, of Latham were married Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Amanda Kay Nannen, 51, of Omaha, Neb., and Catherine L. Nuzum, 56, of Omaha, Neb. were married Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Steven James Shirk, 22, of Barnett and Kristal Sue Zimmerman, 19, of Versailles were married Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Curvin Rissler Leinbach, 21, of Versailles and Karla L. Martin, 21, of Fortuna were married Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Terry Joe Palmer, 44, of Stover and Darla Sue Hamlett, 52, of Versailles were married Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Korey David Blankinship, 28, of Gravois Mills and Katie Sue Sicks, 23, of Gravois Mills were married Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Jeffrey Bryan Sullivan, 64, of Sunrise Beach and Susan Bramham Williams, 67, of Gravois Mills were married Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Harlan Martin Martin, 20, of Barnett and Julie Shirk Hoover, 21, of Fortuna were married Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Carl Brandon James, 33, of Iberia and Alison Danielle Phillips, 33, of Iberia were married Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.