Pamela Simanowitz to Anton M. and Tony Simanowitz, west half of the northwest quarter, section 3, township 40, range 19.

Mickey L. Atteberry trustee to Jack Eldon and Lauren Renee Tullous, lot 22, Dogwood Lake 5 Addition Ivy Bend; lots 72, 73, 74, and 75, Glen View Addition 2 Ivy Bend; and three tracts, southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 26, township 40, range 19.

William D. and Nancy J. Anderson to Mark C. and Tricia S. Anderson, southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 31, township 41, range 17.

M.L. and Winona C. Boles to Aaron S. and Katie Lee Wenger, northwest quarter of the northeast quarter; south half of the northwest quarter; and southwest quarter, section 32, township 45, range 18; northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter; east half of the southeast quarter; northeast quarter of the northwest quarter; and northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 31, township 45, range 18.

John R. Howard to Ali Bayazid, southwest quarter, section 7, township 40, range 18.

JIGTM Limited Liability Co to Robert D. and Kathleen S. Myers, four tracts, west half of the west half; and northwest quarter, section 18, township 41, range 16.

Kim Robinson and Randy Knisely to Superior Investing LLC and Rapp Equity LLC, lots 25 and 26, Leona’s Beach.

Orville A. Bell trustee and Rose Marie Bell Trust to Thomas M. and Brenda L. Paul, lot 6, The Castle.

John Eric and Trella J. Bobeen to Sean Jones and Christina Angiel, southwest quarter, section 11, township 42, range 18; and west half of the east half of the northwest quarter, section 14, township 42, range 18.

Kathleen Sutcliffe to Kathleen Sutcliffe and William R. and Jamie L. Moore, lots 44 and 51, Ivy Bend No. 5.

Kenneth O. Richardson to Marion F. Steepleton, lot 8, block 2A, Golden Beach Unit No. 3.

Mark W. and Michele Ostmann to Mark W. and Michele A. Ostmann trustees, northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 9, township 40, range 16.

Thomas, Kathy, Timothy S., and Julie McCrea, Kathy and Dennis Toporek, and Karen L. and Randy Hirsch to Intermountain Technology Inc., east half of the southeast quarter, section 32, township 42, range 16.

Sean P. and Sarah E. Friend to Jason Edward and Rebecca Lynn Curty, south half of the southwest quarter, section 1, township 41, range 17; and northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 12, township 41, range 17.

Reseila Jean Layne and Rosela Moon to Christian Dunn, lots 28 and 29, Hughes Addition Stover.

Johnetta M. Yeager to David Rissler, lots 13 and 12, block 12, Westlawn Addition Versailles.

Kenneth Darrel, Patricia A., and Steven Mark Goodman, and Norman T. Mallard to Kenneth M. and Deborah J. Hayden, east half of the northwest quarter; southwest quarter of the northwest quarter; northwest quarter of the northwest quarter; and east half of southwest quarter, section 24, township 42, range 17; and southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 13, township 42, range 17.

Jim H. and Ellen E. Goosen to Asher and Ana Dale, southeast quarter of the southwest quarter; and southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 20, township 44, range 19.

Dennis D. and Rachel A. Unruh to Jerel W. and Emily Unruh, west half of the northwest quarter, section 35, township 43, range 17.

Glenn Hanson to Daniel and Penni Browne, southwest quarter, section 20, township 41, range 19.

Ron J. Curtis trustee and Raymond A Curtis Trust to Ronnie J. Curtis, lots 1, 17, and 18, Johnson’s Bay.

James H. and Lavina N. Leid to Brendon and Mary Beth Zimmerman, northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 2, township 43, range 17.

James H. and Lavina N. Leid to Brendon and Mary Beth Zimmerman, southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 2, township 43, range 17.

Linda J. Tyler and Anton M. Simanowitz to Wanessa G. Dougherty trustee, west half of the northwest quarter, section 3, township 40, range 19.

Alvin M. and Mabel H. Rissler to Alvin and Mabel Rissler trustees, north half of the northeast quarter, section 17, township 42, range 16.

Eugene O. and Esther H. Shirk to Melvin Leinbach and Eugene O. and Esther H. Shirk, northwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 9, township 42, range 16.

Robert J. Willis trustee to Edward J. and Deborah S. Hoelzle trustees, building 1, unit 134, Blue Anchor Bay Condominium First Addition.

Austin Hymes to John Wallen, two tracts; and east half, section 1, township 41, range 18.

Richard Phillip and Donna M. Mehl to Luke Ray and Karen Burkholder, east half of the northwest quarter, section 1, township 43, range 18.

James David and Cathy E. Harris to Michael D. Brown, east half of the east half of the southeast quarter; and northeast quarter, section 9, township 45, range 19.