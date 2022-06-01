Billie Jo Adams and Billie Jo Georgina to Steve and Joelene Clayborn, lots 4 and 5, Ivy Bend No. 2.

James L. and Sarah J. Muell to Keith and Christine Ellis, lots 9, 10, and 11, Broken Circle Unit 4 Amended Plat.

Michael D. and Donna M. Pacchini to Michael D. and Donna M. Pacchini trustees, lot 5, Cedar Point No. 3.

June and Sherry Reinert to Wayne L. and Lynn E. Richey, three tracts, northeast quarter of the southwest quarter; and southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 8, township 40, range 18.

Excel Metal Properties LLC to Carolyn M. Elison, southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 26, township 41, range 18.

Edward R. and Theresa J. Pue trustees to Harold Don Weston, southeast quarter, section 35, township 42, range 18; and northeast quarter, section 2, township 41, range 18.

Gary D. and Jean L. Robinson to Gary D. and Jean L. Robinson, and Kimberly and Brad Gwaltney, lot 11, Apache Point, also 1/7 interest.

Rayanna J. Draffen and Jessica N. and Zachary P. Batty to Katie D. Batty, two tracts, northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 14, township 42, range 17, also 2/3 interest.

Shirley Jean Berg trustee to Geoffrey Durand and Kelly Hessler, lots 9 and 5, Mendenhall’s Indian Creek Subdivision.

Steven P. Schneider trustee to Kuenzel Properties W O LLC, lot 21, Eagle Ridge Subdivision.

RSM Rental Properties LLC to Dustin Lloyd and Kristy Jeanne Dale, lot 5, Moonlight Bay.

Jonathan Snelling and Dalton Jones Attorney in Fact, to Marcia Cherrito, northwest quarter, section 12, township 40, range 19.

Vearl and Michelle Strutton to Joshua Strutton, lots 105, 106, 107, and 108, Fox Hills Second Addition to Ivy Bend.

4KE Investments LLC to MVK Investments LLC, southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 28, township 41, range 17; northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 33, township 41, range 17; northwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 34, township 41, range 17; and three tracts, southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 27, township 41, range 17, also 1/24 interest.

James R. and Launa K. Barnett to Brent Williams, southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 24, township 45, range 18.

Gary, Sherri, Todd, and Elaine Parks to Richard and Lora Michael, lots 173 and 174, Lucky Point No. 5.

Richard L. and Debra J. Mueller to Richard L. and Debra J. Mueller, lot 8, Park Hill 2 Addition Stover; lots 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, and 28, block 13, Town of Stover; and west half of the northwest quarter, section 7, township 41, range 18.

Richard L. and Debra J. Mueller, and Debra Mueller Attorney in Fact, to Richard L. and Debra J. Mueller, lot 7, Park Hill 2 Addition Stover.

Kimberly S. Nolting to Nathen Meyer, southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 2, township 42, range 19.

Fred W. and Jeannine P. Obermoeller to Victor Kyle Jeffries, lot 1, block 1A, Golden Beach Unit No. 3.

Orchard Estates Inc and Orchard Acres Inc to Leon R. and Jennifer L. Horning, lots 19, 20, and 23, Orchard Estates.

Elvin Z. and Anna Mary Stauffer, to John Adam and Anna Mary Leinbach, west half of the northwest quarter, section 33, township 43, range 16.

Steven R. and Chanthavone Robinett to Jason R. and Justine D. Pearson, east half of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 26, township 42, range 16.

Barbara A. Allphin to David and Angela Allphin, east half, section 2, township 40, range 17.

Jerry Lee Blount trustee to Steven Cochran, lots 5 and 6, Red Roof Subdivision.

Duard A. Meyers IV to Levi Markes, lots 60 and 62, Hillview Addition Ivy Bend.

Vincent Jr, Donna, Vincent III, and Shonte Reyes to Vincent III, Shonte, Vincent Jr., and Donna Reyes, west half of the southeast quarter, section 14, township 40, range 19.

James and Lauren Biggs to Ricky and Joan Degraffenreid, east half, section 8, township 41, range 16.

Richard M. and Onja B. Goetze trustees to Garrett J. Geotze, southwest quarter, section 4, township 42, range 19; and southeast quarter, section 5, township 42, range 19.

Sunmo Holding LLC to Victoria K. Deforest, lots 40 and 34, Crestwood.

Wilmer Z. Jr. and Ruth S. Nolt to Wilmer H. and Lucy M. Nolt, southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 8, township 43, range 16.

James S. and Janet L. Keithly to Sebastian Heintz, lot 32, Mount Eagle Escape No. 3.

Sebastian Heintz to Cleveland Affordable Storage LLC, lot 32, Mount Eagle Escape No. 3.

Kathleen F. Sutcliffe to William R. and Jamie L. Moore, lots 44 and 51, Ivy Bend No. 5.

Kenneth L. and Judith L. Knutter to Daniel and Madison Gonzalez, lots 203 and 204, Minifarms Section 3 Indian Creek Addition.

Jeffrey R. and Sherry L. Hagar to Ryan and Rebecca Cumbee, two tracts, lot 13, Buttonwood Bay; lot 8, Buttonwood Bay Amended; south half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 4, township 40, range 16; southeast quarter, section 4, township 40, range 16.

Michael J. and Vicki L. Bird to Kellie D. and George G. Stennis II, lot 2, Dixie Landing.

Michael and Sabrina Barrett to James R. Wright Jr., lot 13, Apache Point, also 1/7 interest.

James and Lauren Biggs to Ricky and Joan Degraffenreid, east half, section 8, township 41, range 16.

Norma J. Berg to Robert L. Berg, east half of the northwest quarter; and east half of the southwest quarter, section 19, township 45, range 19.