Rebecca J. Bartel to Rebecca J. and Douglas Barte trustees, lot 1, Sycamore Point; and west half of the northwest quarter, section 34, township 41, range 17.

Robert C. Johnson to Steve and Leisa Burkemper, lot 5, block 12, Barnett.

Larry K. Cobb to Larry K. and Victoria L. Cobb trustees, lots 3, 4, 1, and 2, block 6, Cool Valley Unit 1; lots 8, 5, 6, 7, 2, and 3, block 5, Cool Valley-Resurvey; lots 1 and 2, block 6, Cool Valley Unit 1; two tract, lot A and lot B, Cool Valley Unit 1; and northeast quarter, section 8, township 40, range 16.

Larry K. and Victoria L. Cobb to Larry K. and Victoria L. Cobb trustees, lots A and B, Cool Valley Unit 1; lots 1 and 2, block 5, Cool Valley Unit 1; lots 1, 2, and 3, block 6, Cool Valley Unit 1; lots 2 and 3, block 5, Cool Valley-Resurvey; and northeast quarter, section 8, township 40, range 16.

Lola F. McCarty to Richard D. and Lora L. Michael, lot 175, Lucky Point No. 5.

Teresa Kirby to Gregory Z. Steventon, lots 28 and 29, Osage Village to Ivy Bend; and two tracts, lot A, Osage Village to Ivy Bend.

Alan M. and Virginia Bauer to Alan M. Bauer and Cody Whittle, east half of the southwest quarter, section 29, township 42, range 18.

Jacqueline Brewer trustee and Maxine Wood Trust to Keith A. and Barbra K. Beever, northeast quarter of the southwest quarter; and northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 31, township 43, range 17.

Charles R. and Louella Pryor to Trenton C. and Keiley Owsley, lots 8 and 7, block 4, William C. Silvey’s Addition Versailles.

Edward R. and Theresa J. Pue trustees to Elliott Sheldon Krocker, west half of the northeast quarter; and east half of the northwest quarter, section 2, township 41, range 18.

George Adam and Katherine Michele Stepanovic to Stephen P. and Judith Schneider, lot 7, Eagle Ridge Subdivision.

Debra and Robert Welter to Stephen P. and Judith Schneider, lot 7, Eagle Ridge Subdivision.

Anne Marie Stepanovic to Stephen P. and Judith Schneider, lot 7, Eagle Ridge Subdivision.

Mary Ann and William Chaney to Stephen P. and Judith Schneider, lot 7, Eagle Ridge Subdivision.

Stephen P. and Judith Schneider to Kuenzel Properties W O LLC, lot 7, Eagle Ridge Subdivision.

Lewis Horst and Esther Hoover, Verna and Isaac Brubaker, Nathan, Ellen, and Philip Zimmerman, Rachel and James Newswanger, Stephen Horst, Kristin, Timothy Horst, Lois, Elam Eugene H., and Tammy Hoover, and Christine and Kevin Rohrer to James and Rachel Newswanger, southeast quarter, section 24, township 43, range 17.

Rosa Lee Trahern to Joseph and Samantha Skrljac, lots 25 and 26, Verts Venture Valley.

Ricky D. Walls and Francis W. Reeves, Sr. to Ricky D. Walls and Francis W. Reeves, Sr., lots 2 and 3, McColley’s Subdivision.

Lester D. and Theresa L. Wilson to Daren and Michelle Bodine, lots 35 and 36, Lucky Point No. 2.

Kathryn M. Carrigan to Patrick D. and Kathryn M. Carrigan trustees, three tracts, north half, section 23, township 40, range 19; and northwest quarter, section 23, township 40, range 19.

Greg and Amy Lebar, Gary and Jill Roush, Mark and Colleen Henderson, and Bryan and Jessica Stephan Lebar to Gary and Jill Roush, Mark and Colleen Henderson, and Bryan and Jessica Stephan Lebar, lot 36, Crestwood, also interest well lot.

Jack and Paula Lake to Kelton K. Hays and Cristel Hager, lots 6 and 7, Wildlife Acres No. 1 Amended.

John and Vickie Sinden to Mary Ellen OLeary, lot 44, Minifarms Section 2 Wild Turkey Addition.

Kathryn Mae Emperly, James Martin, Patricia, Paul Wesley, Gailene, David Michael, and Gail Marriott, and Rebecca Carol Johnson to Duane and Heather Reiff, southeast quarter of the northeast quarter; and west half of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 23, township 42, range 19.

Aaron and Eva Leinbach to Leinbach Properties LLC, south half of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 21, township 41, range 18.

Judy G. Sparks to David R. Sparks, four tracts, lot 5; and four tracts, lot 2, Taylor’s Acres.

Gregory Lynn Crowley to Charles Amsbary, lot 22, block 2A, Golden Beach Unit No. 3.

Juanita B. and Douglas E. Thompson to Juanita B. and Douglas E. Thompson, northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter; and east half of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 21, township 44, range 18.

Cheryl Ann Harp to Johnny Henson, lots 9 and 10, block A. Riverview.

Lee and Joyce Schroeder to Curtis L. and Sandra J. Thompson, lot 3, Osage of Mill Creek, also 1/9 interest.

Dale and Erin L. Lampe to Lucas M. Davis and Avery M. West, northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 9, township 40, range 16.

Jeffery M. and Kelly L. Pohl to Kiwi Homes LLC, building 3, unit 321, Blue Anchor Bay Condominium Building 3.

James Michael Perkins to James Michael Perkins trustee, lot 11, Dun-Wandrin; and lot 30, Dun-Wandrin #2.

Kyle A. and Sonja N. Kozel to Kyle A. and Sonja N. Kozel trustees, lot 44, Green Hills.

Timothy P. and Melinda S. Oshea to Timothy P. and Melinda S. Oshea trustees, south half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter; and north half of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 8, township 40, range 16.

Timothy P. and Melinda S. Oshea to Timothy P. and Melinda S. Oshea trustees, south half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter; and north half of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 8, township 40, range 16.

Dennis Hawxby to Erik J. and Kelly J. Rottmann, southwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 5, township 43, range 17.

Double S Development LLC to Michael L. and Brenda F. Hibbard, three tracts, lot 5, Ivy Bend No. 7 Resurvey Lot 29; and tract D, lot 5, Ivy Bend No. 7, Resurvey Lot 29.

Stephen Taylor to Danny and Stacey Jones, north half, section 30, township 41, range 16.

SBD Property Acquisitions LLC to EKD Development LLC, building 3, unit 333, Blue Anchor Bay Condominium.

Darin and Morgan Sloan and Morgan Turpin to Les and April Heywood, two tracts, east half, section 8, township 41, range 16.

Patrick and Lauren Wood to Hanna Rogers, lots 4 and 5, block 3, Glendale Addition Versailles.

David Allan and Susan Anne Martin to Brett and Tara Hahn, southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 27, township 41, range 17, also 1/3 interest.

Gregory A. and Jackie S. Foley trustees to Cabernet Co LLC, building 100, unit 112, Forest Pointe Condo, Building 100 and 200.

Darren and Brittany Brandt to FBNCapitalGroup LLC, lot 16, Rocky Mount Acres.

Mary L. Osborn to Kevin T. and Pamela M. Kelley trustees, southwest quarter, section 20, township 41, range 19.

Frank A. Christensen trustee to Forge Trust Co CFBO, Robert Eugene Bowlin IRA889349, and Robert Eugene Bowlin, lot 4, Corporate Woods City of Laurie.

Anthony C. and Ellen M. Trakas to Barton W. and Anne M. Putnam, lots 6 and 5, Crestwood.

Lyle A. and Nelda L. Stenfors trustees to Henry and Betty Rodenburg trustees, lot 9, Beauty Point.

William J. and Margo L. Camp to William and Margo Camp, lot 15, Ivy Bend No. 5.

Jamie and Jaime Schieffer to Michael F. and Julie R. Koesterer, two tracts, east half, section 8, township 41, range 16.

Sherry Brawley trustee to Jerry and Joyce Welk, lot 129, Indian Rock Estates No. 5.

Corey and Suan Casey to Casey Properties LLC, northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 30, township 41, range 16.

Casey Properties LLC to Cory and Susan Casey, northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 30, township 41, range 16.

Cory and Susan Casey to Tasha Ann Buys, northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 30, township 41, range 16.

Thomas Michael Fudge to Thomas Fudge, lots 14 and 13, St. Clair Addition Versailles.