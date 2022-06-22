Taylor S. and Alexia Shuck to Brittany M. Dampier and Austin Beckmann, northeast quarter, section 23, township 43, range 19.

Shane and Bethany Randall to Jace and Krystal Finkenbine, lot 6, block 1, Park Hill Addition Stover.

Brick & Mortar LLC to Robert J. Tabb, lots 11, 12, and 13, block 3, Lake Placid.

Jeremy C. Jarrett and Maurice T. Moyer II to Judy Kay Jarrett, lot 3, Crestline.

Ronald G. and Penny L. Worthley trustees, and Walter C. and Vickey L. Worthley to Ronald G., Walter C., Jason M. and Cody Worthley trustees, Benton County.

Jason, Aimee, Walter C., Vickey L., Ronald G., Penny, and Cody N. Worthley to Ronald G., Walter C., Jason M., and Cody Worthley trustees, Benton County.

Earl B. Sinkhorn to Earl B. Sinkhorn trustee, lot 15, block 6, St. Clair Addition Versailles.

Mark L. and Zosima M. Woodard to Mark L. and Zosima M. Woodard trustees, lot 7, Eagle Bay Subdivision Amended, also undetermined interest all common areas; and lot 10, Eagle Bay Subdivision Amended.

David Yossi Snellen to Cherie Ann Snellen, south half, section 8, township 41, range 19.

Michael William Smith to LOTO Remodeling LLC, lots 248 and 249, Indian Creek Hills, No. 2.

Jeremy Robinson to David J. and Jeanne Moore, lot 14, block 11A, Golden Beach Unit No. 4.

Excel Metal Properties LLC to Wildwood Premier Properties LLC, northwest quarter, section 25, township 41, range 18.

Roger D. Heimsoth to David E. Jr. and Beverly A. Jackson, lots 17, 19, 21, and 23, block 5, Town of Stover.

Vickie Michelle and Christopher Juan Manuel Varela to Land Man LLC, lot 46, Indian Creek Ranch No. 2.

William R. and Angelique M. Morrison to Louis and Brenda Thompson, trustees, lot 12, Moffett Village.

Harry and Janet Miller, and Helen Aguilera to James F. Van Kaenel, southwest quarter, section 14, township 40, range 19.

Adam P. Zimmerman to Richard and Lori Froderman, lot 43, Green Hills.

Dalton, Detrisha and Janice M. Jones to Dalton, Detrisha, and Elizabeth Valentine Jones, east half of the northwest quarter, section 19, township 41, range 16.

Donald Ray Allen, Jr. to Amy Leigh Piker, lots 8 and 7, block B, Williamson’s Addition Versailles.

Michael L. and Amron K. Klasing to Michael Alan Katona, south half of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 27, township 41, range 17.

John and Rebecca Lamar, Mark and Peggy Simendinger, Arthur, Penny, and Russell Hathaway, and Travis, Amanda, Tyler, Rachel, and Frank H. Lawler to Alan M. and Virginia L. Bauer, northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 32, township 42, range 18.

Braxton Hazelton to Russell McNeal, northeast quarter of the southeast quarter; and southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 4, township 44, range 18; and south half of the north half of the northeast quarter; northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter; and north half of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 9, township 44, range 18.

Raymond and Mable Weicken to Aaron and Melinda Burkholder, north half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 19, township 43, range 18.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Donna M. and Lonetta Adams, and Konree Green, lots 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, and 44, Indian Creek Hills No. 8.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Donna M. and Lonetta Adams, and Konree Green, lot 3, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Dale and Alix West, Kevin, Danielle, and Jasper Degraffenreid, Tommy, Shanna, Cara, and Chloe Stark, Brad, Madison, and Emma Prater, Lonnie, Christina, and Trenton Dillon, Regan Sergent, Kaden, Anmarie, and Courtney Dillon, and Matt Reid, lot 50 Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Dale Lampe, Jr., lot 95, Indian Creek Hills No. 4.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Dale and Erin Lampe, lots 51, 52, and 53, Indian Creek Hills No. 4.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Jeff and Johanna Murff, lot 132, Indian Creek Hills No. 2.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Brandon and Jeremy Castro, lot 175, Indian Creek Hills No. 6.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Jason and Lauren Simpson, lot 63, Indian Creek Hills No. 4.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Mark, Cathy, Zachary, Tiffany, Cody, and Morgan Barklage, lots 114, 115, and 116, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Rich, Jennifer, Camie, Garrett, Blake, Preston, and Hunter Hess, lot 95, Indian Creek Hills No. 2.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to David and Kristina Robb, lot 30, Indian Creek Hills No. 4.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to John G., Margaret, John M., Anni M., and Steven O. Brockmeier, lot 117, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to William C. North, lot 149, Indian Creek Hills No. 6.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Chaston Farris, lot 72, Indian Creek Hills No. 3.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Matt and Rebekah Brown, lot 102, Indian Creek Hills No. 2.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Robert Boyd S. and Rebecca J. Talbert, lot 64, Indian Creek Hills No. 1.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Robert Boyd S., Rebecca J., Lance S., Alexandria L., Aaron N., Landen S., and Levi S. Talbert, and Ashleigh E. Jones, lots 94 and 95, Indian Creek Hills No. 1.

Adam J. and Emily Tingley to Dale and Beverly Cover, southeast quarter of the southeast quarter; and north half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 4, township 40, range 16.

Jeff Cain, Roger and Lisa Reichers, and Richard and Julie Gau to Robert S. and Sherri Yates, building 1, unit 1301, Gravois Village Condominium First Amended.

Connie Kay Walker to Matthew J. and Julie A. Lux, lots 4 and 5, Eagle Point.

Ken and Paula Humphrey to Shorty’s Paradise LLC, lot 32, block 8A, Golden Beach Unit No. 3.

Baisel Edward Oringderff and Mary S. Willingham to Christopher J. Vacanti, lot 16, Cedar Haven.

Kathryn Mae Emperly, James Martin, Patricia, Paul Wesley, Gailene, David Michael, and Gail Marriott, and Rebecca Carol Johnson to R. Carol, Cory J., and Jessica Johnson, northeast quarter, section 10, township 43, range 19.

Harvey Z and Mabel Z. Zimmerman to Harvey Z. and Mabel Z. Zimmerman, trustees, west half of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 26, township 44, range 17; southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 27, township 44, range 17; and northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 34, township 44, range 17.

Joyce Ferguson to Carol and Chad Decker, lots 9 and 10, Hart’s North Gravois Subdivision.

Gary Weir to Ricky Jr. and Donna Sue Kennicutt, and Dallas Reitz, southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 33, township 41, range 19.

Schultz Realty LLC and Schultz Realty to Thomas Holaway, lots 3, 4, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 36, 37, 39, 40, and 41, block 2, Lullabye Acres.

Amy R. Shewmaker to Thomas E. and Joette S. Carter, lots 29 and 30, Tony’s Point.

Mervin L. Baxter to Christopher and Shelby Sellers, north half, section 23, township 40, range 18.

Steven L. Gamphor to Robert and Alecia Scurlock, northwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 34, township 42, range 16.

Ricky D. and Vickie L. Clary to Ricky D. and Vickie L. Clary, trustees, lot 208, Lucky Point No. 6.

Charles E. Sr. and Kelly M. Simmons to Zachary Simmons, southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 27, township 41, range 19.

Robert L. Edgar to Violet R. Woodford and Violet R. Edgar, north half of the southwest quarter, section 34, township 43, range 18.

Earl H., Christina S., Wilmer Z, and Kristina Leinbach to Earl H., Christina S., Wilmer Z., and Kristina Leinbach, west half of the southeast quarter, section 28, township 43, range 16.

Paul R. Willenbring and Sheri Hartmann to Steven Woolsey and Melissa Benson, two tracts, south half, section 35, township 41, range 17; and northeast quarter, section 2, township 40, range 17.