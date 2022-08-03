Amber L. Stotz and Amber L. Witt to Jared Witt, southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 5, township 41, range 17; and northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 8, township 41, range 17.

Stephen Mosher to Jason and Ashley Mosher, lot 32, Hughes Addition Stover.

Chevron Sierra Land Co LLC to Todd A. and Julie L. Baker, southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 13, township 41, range 18.

Susan Woods Successor Trustee to Timothy J. and Denise R. Masters, lot 56, Indian Rock Estates No. 2.

Tammy Purcell and Johnny Evilsizer to Tammy Purcell, southwest quarter of the northeast quarter; and northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 14, township 40, range 19.

Franklin D., L. Marie, and Lucy Marie Chapman to Christopher V. and Mary L. Marshall, two tracts, northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 4, township 43, range 19.

David L. and Delilah F. Beachy trustees to Leon M. and Arlene W. Martin, northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 35, township 44, range 17.

Colby D. Talbott to Oak Cove Properties LLC, lot 12, block A, Turtle Cove.

Bruce A. and Carolyn A. Symour to Jeffrey L. Nault and Susan M. Wilson, lot 12, Verts Venture Valley.

Katie A. Winslow to Jean M. and Frederick B. Colby trustees, lots 47 and 48, Green Hills.

Jean M. and Frederick B. Colby trustees to Katie A. Winslow, lots 47 and 48, Green Hills.

Bill and Belinda Hogland to Cory Luttrell, north half of the southwest quarter, section 1, township 41, range 17.

James J. and Sharon K. Knudsen to Brian and Lindsay Edwards and Richard and Myra Fuller, lot 6, Mill Creek Subdivision, also 1/20 interest.

Robert O. and Diane E. Cronin to Lee Anna Munizza and Andrew C. Falco, 1/7 interest, lot 1, Island View Acres.

Theodore W. Kusgen trustee to Cheryl Huskey, two tracts, southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 28, township 40, range 17; and three tracts, northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 28, township 40, range 17.

James J. and Mary E. Sanders to Drinkard Construction LLC, lots 10 and 12, Paradise Hills.

Rafael and Nora Moreno to Rafael and Nora Moreno, west half of the southwest quarter, section 21, township 41, range 17.

Rebecca Townlain to Ross Townlain, lot 6, Lakeview Subdivision.

Terri Wendt to Terri Wendt and Tara N. Crumby, southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 17, township 40, range 18.

Leander J. and Karen R. Mathews to Brian E. and Constance J. Cook, lots 1 and 2, Broadview Acres First Addition.

Park Place Village Inc to Alex M. Beck, southwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 2, township 40, range 17.

Chevron Sierra Land Co LLC to Shannon Renee Shafer, southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 17, township 41, ragne 18.

Lynda S. Zurmiller to Kristi L. Chinn, lot 4, block 2, Park Hills Addition Stover.

Patricia F. Scott to Mary Gillis, southeast quarter of the southeast quarter; northeast quarter of the southeast quarter; northwest quarter of the southeast quarter; and southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 13, township 40, range 17.

Erma L. Schmidt trustee to Donald R. Jr. and Cynthia A. Scmidt, lots 6 and 7, Eagle Point.

Ronald and Judy Foelgner to Michael Sean and Kristi Lyn Foelgner MacDonald, lot 6, Dun Wandrin Estates #1.

Sammie A. and Susanne E. Moon to Mitchell D. and Becky M. Rogge, south half of the northeast quarter, section 18, township 43, range 17.

Rodingson R. and Kimberly Perez to Mervin D. and Kyndra A. Schultz trustees, northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 31, township 43, range 17.

Scott A. and Joy R. Ziegemeier to Brian and Kerry Kroll, northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 9, township 40, range 16, also 1/9 interest.

Richard and Shelia K. Gadwood to Zachary and Molly Kennedy, lots 27, 28 and 29, Washburn’s Point; and northwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 35, township 41, range 17.

Robert A. and Ashley Anderson to Wayne W. and Brenda J. Schulte, lot 59, Minifarms Section 2 Wild Turkey Addition.

Orville Kilgore and Richard and Melissa D. Embree to Marty K. and Meridith A. Clark, lot 1, Osage Village Building B Indian Rock.

Thomas Wesley and Loretta Sue Short and Loretta M. Short Loyd Attorney in Fact to Loretta M. Loyd trustee, northeast quarter of the northeast quarter; and northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 19, township 43, range 19.

Dimax Construction LLC to Thomas and Jessica Aldridge, lot 20, Walnut Creek.

James R. and Marsha A. Gai to Mark L. and Angela K. Covey, lots 16 and 17, block 8, Golden Beach Unit No. 1.

Hardin Sunderland to Big Country Land Company LLC, 12 tracts, southwest quarter, section 33, township 41, range 18.

Nexi Properties LLC to Joseph Lorenzo Debrecht and Jennifer Joy Lamberti, lots 11 and 3, Nature’s Haven.