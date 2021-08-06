

Helmut and Janice Lacas to Jefferey H. Lacas, northwest quarter, section 12, township 40, range 17.

J. Brian and Sandra Ehst to RC Propane Leasing LLC, west half of southwest quarter, section 33, township 43, range 19.

Jack Renick, Blair and Gary R. Lamastres to Gary R. and Blair A. Lamastres, lots 3 and 4, Robin Wood.

Steven W. Witt to Steven W. Witt Trustee, lot 8, Smiley Subdivision.

Eric M. and Amy J. Hannesson to Sunny Beach LLC, lots 3 and 4, Emerald Beach Estates Replat.

Grant M. and Karen C. Swanson to Sabrina Tate and Cynthia Hays, lots 4 and 5, Timber Creek Sub.

James B. Brooks to James B. and Janet S. Brooks, southeast quarter of southeast quarter, section 28, township 41, range 16.

Scott and Carri Hendrix to David J. Demoret, northwest quarter of northeast quarter, section 20, township 40, range 17.

Loyce Ann Johnson and Loyce Ann Campbell to Glen Dwain Campbell, lots 5, 6, 7, and 8, block St. Clair Addition Versailles.

Marc and Tara Glades to LOZ67MM LLC, west half of southwest quarter, two tracts, east half to southeast quarter, section 3, township 40, range 19.

Deborah Jones, Denise and John McClendon, Richard R., Jan, and Jana Amsinger, and Tammie and Kevin Vann Homan Ford, lots 2, 2A, and 7, Our Resort Subdivision.

Russ C. Drew to Michelle R. Drew, lot 24, block 8A, Golden Beach Unit Number Three.

Dale and Rosa Sabin to Ireael Sabin, and Ireael and Joseph Daniel Schmitz, southwest quarter of southeast quarter, and southeast quarter of southwest quarter, section 20, township 43, range 16.

David L. Divine to David L. Divine and Tresia Reddell, no legal description.

Tresia Reddell to Tresia Reddell, David L. Divine, and Amie Butner, no legal description.

Donna L. Clayton to Robert L. and Yvette Billings, east half of southwest quarter, section 14, township 40, range 17.

Donna L. Clayton to Brenda Wallace, east half of southwest quarter, section 14, township 40, range 17.

Bill and Karen Mason to Jay Thomas Boortz and James Vincent Marra, Jr., lot 88, Indian Rock Estates Number Four.

James L. and Lori M. Turpen to Bruce and Judith Nichols, lot 74, Indian Creek Hills Number Three Amended.

Beverly J. Jackson to Nicolle L. Ragsdale, lot 5, Luke’s Point.

Lonnie and Glenna Simpson to William and Ashley Simpson, northeast quarter of northeast quarter of southwest quarter, section 21, township 41, range 16.

Mervin L. and Rosie L. Martin to Mervin L. and Rosie L. Martin, south half of northeast quarter, section 25, township 43, range 17, and southwest quarter of northwest quarter, section 30, township 43, range 16.

Sharon L. Murray to Alex M. Beck, west half of northeast quarter, section 2, township 40, range 17.

Karat Properties LLC to Brien Grant and Laura Leigh Murphy, lot 4, Los Breezes.

Christopher Charles and Alison Ann Pate to Brett Aaron and Melisa Lynn Hodges, northeast quarter of southwest quarter, and northwest quarter of southeast quarter, section 21, township 40, range 18.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association, Inc. to Michael, Amy, and Gary Shewmaker, lot 201, Indian Creek Hills Number Six.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association, Inc. to Caleb and Tiffanie Yoder, lots 66, 68, and 69, Indian Creek Hills Number Three.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association, Inc. to Lloyd E., Mckayla, and Brian Twitchell, lot 34, Indian Creek Hills Number One.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association, Inc. to Joseph R. Carrie E., John S., and Nicholas J. Filla, lot 229, Indian Creek Hills Number Six.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association, Inc. to Scott, Mary, Jeremy, and Tom Lawrence, lot 230, Indian Creek Hills Number Six.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association, Inc. to Mark, Debbie, Jake, Rich, and Jared Jadwin, lot 228, Indian Creek Hills Number Six.

Jesse T. Johnson and Marina E. Wise to Rachel J. Erickson, lot 1, block 11, Golden Beach Unit Number Two.

Michael S. and Deborah S. Hundley Trustee to Michael S. and Deborah S. Hundley, northwest quarter, and north half, two tracts, section 23, township 40, range 19.

Michael S. and Deborah S. Hundley to Michael S. and Deborah S. Hundley Trustees, northwest quarter, and north half, two tracts, section 23, township 40, range 19.

Geoffrey G. Richardson to Samantha Cornett Richardson, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, block 23, Barnett; lots 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, block 16, Barnett; lots 6, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, and 10, block 17, Barnett; and lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, block 22, Barnett.

Decahedron Investments LLC to Starlux LLC, Gordon’s Goof Amended Plat.

Terry D. and Dawn L. Swope to Robin C. and Mary C. Barker, unit 551, Blue Anchor Bay Condo Building Five.

Chance Lee and Megan Simpson to Grant and E. Jean Spalding, east half of southwest quarter of northeast quarter, section 28, township 41, range 16.

Jorge Flores Babick and Marsha L. Flores to Isabel N. Flores and Sebastian Flores Marriott, lots 22, 24, 26, and 28, block 16, Town of Stover; lots 6, 7, and 8, block 4, Town of Stover; and lots 1 and 2, block 2, Tambke Addition Stover.

Thomas J. Jr. and Valentina P. Chandler to Kyle and Raven Eckhoff, northeast quarter of northeast quarter, section 26, township 43, range 19.

Lorraine G. Melton to James Anderson, northeast quarter of southeast quarter, section 32, township 41, range 16.

Eric J. and Saundra Faierson to RKS Investors, Inc., southeast quarter, two tracts, section 27, township 40, range 19.

Melissa Caye Sandstrom to Jason M. and Bryon A. Lee, southeast quarter of northwest quarter, section 12, township 41, range 18.

Aaron J. and Heather Moon to Matthew Minten, west half, two tracts, section 25, township 41, range 17.

Booth K. and Lynda D. Harned to DAC Investment Properties LLC, lot 1, lick Branch Acres, and lot 12, two tracts, Tate Dietz Subdivision.

Gregg A. and Jacqueline A. Wilson to Joe M. and Sally Jo Distler, lot 54, See View Subdivision Unit One.

Kenneth L. Gerardy to Jabb Investments LLC, lot 34, Crestwood.

Robin L. and Mary C. Barker to Darin Alwardt and Andrea Wienstroer, southwest quarter of northeast quarter, section 26, township 40, range 17.

Lori Ann Gass to Lori Ann Gass and Melinda Sue Wade, lot 4, Jet Real Estate Seventh Addition Ivy Bend, and lot 15, Jett Real Estate, Inc. Including Addition to Ivy Bend.

Robert and Dixie Kampf to Anthony and Donna Schouten, southwest quarter, two tracts, section 14, township 40, range 19.

Daniel Joseph O’Neill Trustee to Robert J. and Michelle M. Held, northeast quarter, section 8, township 40, range 18.

CMH Homes, Inc. to Donna M. Cole Widell and Joyce LaCarte.