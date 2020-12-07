Blue Ridge Group LLC to John Douglas and Lynn Spilman, lot 6, Cedar Point Resort.

Brenda Jordan Monro Trustee and William Adam Hunter Trust to Kelsey Sewell and Camron Smith, lots 16, 17, and 18, Wanda Hills

Mark E. and Rebecca A. Mayhew to Mark E. and Rebecca A. Mayhew Trustees, lot 4, Memory Cove.

Malcom M. and Nancy M. Mouat to Ted R., Jr. and Donna M. Arnlund, lot 3, O-Aces Amended.

Lucas and Audrianna Fournier to Paul M. Jr., and Karmen Marie Butler, lot B, West Fork Development.

James C. and June A. Bronson to Brad T. and Calie S. Nordby, lots 6 and 7, block 3, Walnut Hills Block Three to Ivy Bend.

Jeremiah L and Christine Callaghan to Jeremiah L. and Christine Callaghan, southwest quarter, two tracts, section 2, township 42, range 18.

Keith L., Keith Loren, and Treva L. Allen to Allen Lake House LLC, lots 22 and 23, Ivy Bend Number One.

Kenneth Dale and Linda Anne Monsees to Kenneth Dale and Linda Anne Monsees Trustees, southwest quarter of southwest quarter, section 5, township 44, range 19; south half, southeast quarter of southeast quarter, section 6, township 44, range 19; east half of northeast quarter, section 7, township 44, range 19; west half of southwest quarter of northwest quarter, and northwest quarter of northwest quarter, section 8, township 44, range 19.

Terah Ealy to Scrambled Acres LLC, south half of southwest quarter of northwest quarter, section 5, township 42, range 17.

Sam M. and Janet S. Guenther to John S. and Catherine S. Maxwell Trustees, lots 19 and 20, Homewood.

Douglas A. and Deborah A. Nelson to Troy and Leita Barnes, lot 21, block 5A, Golden Beach Unit Number Three.

William Donald Burke to Ridgeline Acres LLC, east half of northwest quarter of southwest quarter, section 18, township 42, range 17.

Danelle Stockman to John Selby, lots 210 and 211, Indian Creek Hills Number Two Amended.

James Roger Workman to Jeffrey Kent Workman, lot 22, Lucky Point Subdivision.

Shawn Michael Ford to Chris A. Andersen and Karna L. Viebrock, northwest quarter of southwest quarter and southwest quarter of southwest quarter, section 10, township 41, range 17.

Margaret Oades Trustee to James and Brittany Richelle Oades, and Brian and Angela Smith, northwest quarter of northeast quarter, section 26, township 40, range 17.

George E. and Jeanette Huth to George E., Jeanette, and William Huth, lot 1, Quick’s Beach, also adjacent tract.

Scott and Carrie Hendrix, and John and Melissa Shelton to John and Emily Hagen, lot 19B, Camp Sharon Replat, Lots 19-20.

Bernard J. and Amy L Luebbering to Josh M. and Makenlea Montague, lot 41, two tracts, Country Life Acres Number One Revised Plat.

Terrance T. and Carrie A. Hogan Trustees to Timothy A. and Haley A. McHugh, unit 3303 Gravois Mills Village Condominiums Building Three, also undivided interest.

Theresa Ann Merrill to Luke A. and Richelle L. Mowry, southwest quarter of southeast quarter, section 7, township 40, range 18.

Larry E. Lugenbill to Larry E. and Jeromie Lugenbill Trustees, lots 17 and 18, Hiawatha Beach Resort Second Addition.

Phillip and Virginia Dillard to Phillip and Virginia Dillard Trustees, lot 7, Friedrich’s Addition Number Four.

Kevin and Phyllis Francis to Jeremy S. Robinson, lots 35 and 36, block 12A, Golden Beach Unit Number Four.

Parker Ann Herrelson and Parker Ann and Thomas J. Rowe to MKJ Enterprises LLC, northeast quarter of southeast quarter, section 20, township 41, range 17.

J. David and Michele L. Patten to Blochberger Titleholder LLC, southwest quarter of northeast quarter and north half of southeast quarter, section 24, township 45, range 18.

Ryan, Ashley, Charles, and Louella Pryor to Lawerence P. and Debra Teague, lots 10 and 11, block E, Scottens Addition Versailles.

Richard R. and Barbara A. Carroll to Brian and Joella Martin, southeast quarter, section 36, township 42, range 17.

Matthew T. Whittemore to Mark K. Whittemore, lot 2, Boulevard Subdivision.

Matthew T. Whittemore to Mark K. Whittemore, southwest quarter of northeast quarter, three tracts, section 12, township 20, range 17.

Alyssa D. Hachcock to Anthony N. Belcher, northwest quarter, section 25, township 40, range 19.

Kenneth W. and Deborah L. Slavens to Sandra Padilla, lot 10, block 1, Oak Knoll Estates Unit One.

Jeffrey S. and Kimberly D. Foreman to Loren Andrew and Shannon M. Griffin, west half of northeast quarter, section 33, township 41, range 19.

Dennis R. and Judith K. Hartley to SMP Properties LLC, northeast quarter, section 2, township 41, range 18; and southeast quarter, section 35, township 42, range 18.

Daniel J. and Rhonda L. Bestgen to State of Missouri and Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, southwest quarter of southwest quarter, section 12, township 45, range 18.

James E. and Sandra M. Wonsewitz to Ellen Schaffer, lot 15, block 1, Lullabye Acres Number Two.

Clara Jean Hogan to Robert Lohman, southwest quarter of southwest quarter, section 27, township 41, range 17, also 1/3 interest.

Ivy Bend Development, Inc. to Bendco, Hillview Addition Ivy Bend , beginning north corner lot 1, thence.

Bendco, Inc. to Sarah Lowery, southwest quarter, section 14, township 40, range 19.

Ivy Bend Development, Inc. to Harold Scurlock, southwest quarter of southwest quarter, section 26, township 40, range 19.

Jet Real Estate, Inc. to Bendco, Inc., lot 25, Oak Hill Addition to Ivy Bend.

Bendco, Inc. to Lyle and Timothy McHugh, lot 31, Betty Jett Addition Ivy Bend Amended.

Donnie and Janice Shewmaker to Kim Jr., and Jennifer Curtis, south half, two tracts, section 31, township 41, range 17.

Nathan M. Hill to Sandra Padilla, lot 87, Indian Creek Hills Number Three.

Jared I., Jennifer, Peter L. Miriam M. Zimmerman to Ryan, Lynn, and Sara Martin, northwest quarter of southwest quarter, two tracts, section 34, township 43, range 16.

Kirk, Sr. and Judith M. Menard, and Richard A. and Margaret A. Pelster to Kirk Sr. and Judith M., lot 21, Sunset Hills.

Reuben S. Jr., and Anna M. Zimmerman to Nicholas and Faylena Fields, northeast quarter, section 5, township 42, range 17.

Gloria J. and Maury Church to Delores Cullom, lot 11, block 4A, Golden Beach Unit Number Three.

Benny and Debbie Glass Hernandez to David K. Clark, southwest quarter of southeast quarter, section 13, township 40, range 17.

Timothy J. Locke to Steven Baker, north half of southeast quarter, and north half of southwest quarter, section 1, township 40, range 19.

MAA, Inc. to Clara A. Petitt, southwest quarter to southeast quarter, section 14, township 40, range 17.

Thomas A. and Charlene M. Hillier to Joseph and Carolyn S. Debiak, lot 8, Whispering Oaks and southeast quarter of northwest quarter, section 26, township 40, range 17.

Brian C. and Leasa A. Mayfield to Ralph K. and Terri L Bell, lot 1, Idyll Acres.

Daniel G. and Tamara J. Vanfleet to Matthew and Diana Dunston, lot 50, Crestwood.

Jack A. and Caterina Rich to Robin L. and Robert D. Vanheeswyk, lot 20, block 5A, Golden Beach Unit Number Three.

Laible Herbert, DL Trustee and Liable Herbert, Beborah Lynn Trustee to Carl and Jill Behr, lots 1, 2, 3, 29, 10, and 31, Ivy Bend Number Six.