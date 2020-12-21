Nickolas A., Jack S., Julia Ann, and Lucas A. Russell to Nikolas A., Jack S., Julia Ann, and Lucas A. Russell, lot 2, Smiley Subdivision Addition Number Two.

Kenneth S. and Traci L. Boschert to KCG of Missouri LLC, lot B, Markum Estates.

Nichola J. Kellgren, and Nichola J. and Mark Steinbruegge to Robert and Jeany Undergerg, west half and southwest quarter, section 3, township 40, range 19.

Kenneth L. and Judith L. Knutter to Ryan and Dana Renfro, southwest quarter of northeast quarter, section 10, township 40, range 17.

Mark W. Zelle to Jonathan T. and Sara Bish, lots 5 and 6, Evan’s Lick Branch Subdivision Unit Number One.

Amy Christine Metzner Zelle to Mark W. Zelle, lots 5 and 6, Evan’s Lick Branch Subdivision Unit Number One.

Jonathan M. and Edith A. Leinbach to Eric Hedrick, southwest quarter of southeast quarter, section 5, township 42, range 17.

Eric and Ashley R. Hedrick to Joshua Schrock, southwest quarter of southeast quarter, section 5, township 42, range 17.

John Hueston to Gordon and Cheri Ebersole, east half of southeast quarter, section 32, township 42, range 16.

Jimmy R. and Elaine A. Bainter Trustees to David W. and Kelly S. Birnbaum, lot 6, Dun-Wandrin and lot 6, Dun-Wandrin Number Three.

William M. and Oneta Wolfe to Lyle Holdeman, southwest quarter of northwest quarter, section 19, township 44, range 18.

Leroy Gene and Sherry Mae Peck to Campbell Real Estate Holdings LLC, lot 12, Rhodes Point Revised Plat.

Jane E. and Glenn Robinson to Jane E., Glenn, Justin, and Jack Robinson, lots 5 and 6, Spanton’s Cottonwood Ranch.

William Scott and Therese Marie Overwick to Brandy E. Finneran, lots 17 and 18, Hughes Edition Stover.

Anastasia M. and William L. Wieberg to Daniels D. and Mary A. Shoults, lot 31, Indian Creek Resort.

James B. and Betsy A. Bax to James B. and Betsy A. Bax Trustees, lot 46, See View Subdivision Unit One.

Shannon Michael and Judy Kenworthy to Prenger Investment Group LLC, northeast quarter of southwest quarter, three tracts, section 28, township 41, range 16.

Susan A. Wilson and Daniel E. Jeffers Trustees to Kirby K. Barnes and Ana V. Cofresi, lots 8 and 9, Rhodes Point Revised Plat.

Eric C. Stout to Jason and Jill Frederick, lot 8, Lick Branch Acres.

Julie Ann Kelly to Denis Micheal Kelly, east half of northwest quarter, section 21, township 41, range 19.

Denis Michael and Michael Kelly to Geremiah and Tina Braun, east half of northwest quarter, section 21, township 41, range 19.

Clay W. and Teresa J. Campbell to Clay W. and Teresa J. Campbell Trustees, lot 11, Sycamore Hills, and lot 11A, Sycamore Hills Number Two, also 1/13th interest.

Roseland J. Acton to Michael Truman Markowitz, lot 10, Placid Point.

Billyjoe O. Forrester to Ashley R. and Eric Hedrick, lot 22, block 9, Versailles Original Town.

Cory and Ginger Hopkins and Kiley Rhoades to Lane Hall, southwest quarter of southeast quarter, two tracts, and southeast quarter of southeast quarter, two tracts, section 13, township 41, range 18.

Peggy S. Joyner Trustee to Daniel P. Wetteroff Trustee, lot 20, three tracts, Buck Creek Acres.

Curtis L. Schmidt to Kerri Elaine McConnell, lot 18, Lucky Point Number Two.

Dennis L. and Lisa G. Day to William Michael McGinnis, lot 38, Ivy Bend Number One.

Robert K. and Delores A. Meyer to Angela J. and Bryan W. Eager, unit 3, Silver Moon Condominium Amended Plat.

Lakeshore Holding & Development LLC to LOTO Holdings LLC, lot A, two tracts, Friedrich Resort; lot B, three tracts, Friedrich Resort; Friedrich Resort Area, five tracts; south half, four tracts, section 9, township 40, range 16; lot D, two tracts, Friedrich Resort; lots 6, 7, 11, and 12, Savannahs at Winnrock; lot C, Friedrich Resort; and southwest quarter, five tracts, section 9, township 40, range 16.

Michael D. and Marla Price to Michael D. and Marla Price, lot 10, block 1, Bogue Hollow Point.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michael Garber, lot 21, Hughes Addition Stover.