Skidrow LLC to Eastsky Investments LLC, lots 3 and 4, Golden Beach Unit No. 2.

Gordon and Janice Sunderland to Joni Miller Langle trustee, building 6, unit 621, Blue Anchor Bay Condominium.

Thomas W. Ellis to John Wallen, east half, section 1, township 41, range 18.

Point Development LLC to Brian and Martha Felton, lots 17A, 17B, 18A, and 18B, Bass Point Replat Lots 14-20.

James R. Wright Jr. to James R. Wright Jr. trustee, lot 13, Apache Point, also 1/7 interest.

James R. Wright Jr. to James R. Wright Jr. trustee, lots C and 14, Apache Point, also 1/7 interest

Frank A. and Terri L. Oswald, to Frank A. and Terri L. Oswald trustees, southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 13, township 44, range 19; southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 14, township 44, range 19; and southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 11, township 44, range 19.

Frank A. and Terri L. Oswald, to Frank A. and Terri L. Oswald trustees, west half of the northeast quarter, section 11, township 45, range 19.

William James Oyler to Monica E. Darnley and Christopher Jacob Oyler, northeast quarter of the northeast quarter; and northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 17, township 43, range 19.

Rebecca Hedrick, and John I. and Diane E. Denoon to Nicole Renee Ward and Mikaela Laine Wilbers, lot 17, East View Heights Addition to Versailles.

Chad and Shaunna Pace to Elam and Lydia Weaver, Syracuse.

Kenneth A. Russell to Richard Allen Russell and Danny Hayes, southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 26, township 41, range 18.

Jin Cheang and Libby J. Wong to Jin Cheang and Libby J. Wong trustees, lot 7, building 3, Edgewater, also 1/3 interest.

Charlotte Gaden to Michael Capps and Jennifer Callison, northwest quarter, section 12, township 40, range 19.

Gudrun Olafsdottir to Rune Properties LLC, lot 11A, McColley’s Subdivision No. 2.

Paul Eugene Hooper Jr. to Philip A. and Heidi R. Shoemaker, building 400, unit 413, Millstone Condominium.

Peggy T. Moon to Robert G. and Margaret A. Johnson, east half of the southwest quarter, section 9, township 40, range 18.

Glenn E. and Lucinda F. Martin to Brian L. and Joella E. Martin, east half of the northwest quarter, section 32, township 43, range 17.

James D. II and Shari Faulkner to Paul and Michelle Rissler trustees, northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 26, township 41, range 17.

James Jr. and Sylvia Leinbach to James N. Jr. and Sylvia L. Leinbach trustees, northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 24, township 42, range 18; and northeast quarter, section 23, township 42, range 18.

Howard Shucard to Jill A. and Eric R. Riess, logs 13 and 11, Paradise Point South, also parking area and 1/8 interest well.

8 Ball Commercial Properties LLC to SLD Properties LLC, east half of the southwest quarter; southwest quarter of the southwest quarter; northwest quarter of the southwest quarter; and southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 12, township 45, range 19.

Jerome W. Kasper to Todd J. and Caitlyn Goetz, lots 1, 1B, and 31, Island View Acres.

Bernard A. and Glenda L. Hainen trustees to SLD Properties LLC, northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter; northwest quarter of the northeast quarter; northeast quarter of the northwest quarter; southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 14, township 45, range 18; southeast quarter of the southeast quarter; southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 11, township 45, range 18; southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 29, township 44, range 17; southeast quarter of the northeast quarter; southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 30, township 44, range 17; southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter; southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter; west half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter; east half of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 12, township 45, range 18; west half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter; east half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter; northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 13, township 45, range 18; and southeast quarter, section 17, township 43, range 17.

Erbert E. Webb, Della and Charlie Cline, and Della Cornett to Erbert E. Webb and Constance Lee Sherbert, northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 1, township 40, range 19.

Della and Charlie Cline and Della Cornett to Erbert E. Webb, northeast quarter, section 1, township 40, range 19, 1/2 interest.

Delores R. and Kent L. Shipley trustees to Anthony J. Styczinski and Josiah J. Hanson, lots 65 and 66, Cedar Hills, also 1/3 interest.

Verna Dee and James A. Singleton to Verna Dee Singleton trustee, lot 4, Gentle Slopes Addition; and northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 11, township 40, range 17.

Jacob L. and Marie M. Zimmerman to Jacob and Marlene Leinbach, northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 35, township 43, range 17.

Millstone Cove LLC to C. Douglas and Susan B. Park trustees, building 100, unit 144, Millstone Condominium 16th Addition.

Bendco Inc to Bruce A. and Karen K. Moore, southwest quarter, section 30, township 41, range 18.

Steve and Ann Nicholson and Warren and Colleen Brenner to Susan E. Shirley, southeast quarter, section 12, township 40, range 17.

Charles S. and Kristi Curto to Richard L. and Sherrie A. Francis, lots 1 and 2, Roos Subdivision; and lots 2 and 3, Roos Subdivision No. 3.

Brandon Henington to Casey Henington, lot 3, Trails End Plot A Tract 3 Survey.