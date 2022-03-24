Verna Dee and James A. Singleton to Verna Dee Singleton trustee, lot 4, Gentle Slopes Addition; and northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 11, township 40, range 17.

Diane M. Frantz to Charles R. and Dianne Conner, two tracts, north half, northeast quarter, section 12, township 41, range 18.

Matthew and Brandi Winchester to Merano LLC, two tracts, north half of the northeast quarter, section 12, township 41, range 18; and southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 1, township 41, range 18.

Motx Partners LP to Gregory Scott and Cynthia Lorrie Newsome, lots 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Braden Terrace.

David L. and Patricia Lobaugh to Delbert and Shari Lyn Smith, southwest quarter; and southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 21, township 41, range 17.

Virginia L. Summer to Marie J. Wynn, lot 7, block 6, Cool Valley-Resurvey; and northeast quarter, section 8, township 40, range 16.

Christy A. Baker, and Christy A. and Arnold W. Mullins to Marcus Tyler Wells, east half of the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 35, township 43, range 19.

John T. and Brenda L. Matchett to William J. III and Ashley R. Sarver, northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 16, township 44, range 18.

Randy W. James to Charles A. and Tonya L. Sears, building 400, unit 403, Millstone Condominium, First Addition. Carver Properties LLC to USCOC of Greater Missoui LLC, northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 7, township 40, range 17.

Howard Gary and Janet Sue Carr to Jeffrey W. Dawson, lot 5, Eagle Point.

Tim and Erica Dotson to Paul and Suzanne Ailslieger, lot 16, Green Hills.

Christopher L. and Molly M. Book, and Mark A. and Rhuann Y. Heimann to Martin and Rebecca Edwards, lot 10, Paradise Point South, also 1/30 interest.

Marc P. and Cynthia D. Oberkirsch to Michael Zangara, southwest quarter, section 30, township 41, range 16.

Miriam Teagarden to Richard S. Teagarden, lot 25, Timberlake Estates.

Joe and Trish McNamara to Joseph Francis and Patricia Ann McNamara trustees, lot 6, Sycamore Hills; and lot 6A, Sycamore Hills No. 2.

Brian and Kelly Robinson, Kelly Edwards trustees, and Edwin W. and Doris M. Sanning Trust to Brian and Kelly Robinson, Kelly Edwards trustees, and Edwin W. and Doris M. Sanning Trust, east half, section 32, township 41, range 16.

Brian and Kelly Robinson, Kelly Edwards trustees, and Edwin W. and Doris M. Sanning Trust to Gregory R. Sanning trustee, and Edwin W. and Doris M. Sanning Trust, east half, section 32, township 41, range 16.

Gavin W. Hooks trustee to Clinton R. and Gavin W. Hooks, and Tracy G. Sanders, northeast quarter of the northeast quarter; northwest quarter of the northeast quarter; north half of the northeast quarter; west half of the northeast quarter, southwest quarter of the northwest quarter; south half of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter; northeast quarter of the southwest quarter; and southeast quarter, section 33, township 41, range 16.

Gavin W. Hooks trustee to Clinton R. and Gavin W. Hooks, and Tracy G. Sanders, northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 29, township 41, range 16; and northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 28, township 41, range 16.

James A. Hillers to Anthony N. Belcher, northwest quarter, section 25, township 40, range 19.

David H. and Frances S. Stous to Frances S. and David H. Stous trustees, two tracts, southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 15, township 41, range 18; and northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 22, township 41, range 18.

Thomas M. Hancock to Wilfred Komrska, northeast quarter; and northwest quarter, section 24, township 42, range 19.

Donna Tehan King to Henry and Brenda Monroe, lot 26, Woodland View to Ivy Bend.

Patrick and Nancy Pinkston to Iliamo LLC, east half of the northwest quarter; and west half of the northeast quarter, section 8, township 40, range 18.

Christopher and Kelly Murphy Small to Christopher A. and Kelly M. Murphy Small trustees, lot 5, block 1, Friedrich’s Addition.

Andrew Adams to Timothy and Erin Louise Montes De Oca, west half of the southeast quarter, section 34, township 42, range 17.

Brian T. and Lynn M. Albers to Douglas M. and Rhonda R. Spencer, lot 1, Gibson’s Point Subdivision.

Delores D. Drury to Jeanna and Joseph M. Bennett, lot 18, Leona’s Beach; and east half of the southwest quarter, section 10, township 41, range 17, also 1/3 interest.

Jeffrey A. Wind to 17809 Cedar Hills LLC, lot 69, two tracts, Cedar Hills.

Linda M. Nichols, and Linda M. and Robert A. Nilges to Vin and Carissa Lambrecht, lot 6, Hidden Treasures.

Alan B. and Elizabeth A. Hezelrigg to Carroll Randall and Sandra L. Welpman, northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 8, township 43, range 19.

Daniel B. and Susan R. Whitcomb to Stuart D. Hagedorn, northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 5, township 41, range 19.

Thomas C. and Kristen R. Foster to Bradley K. and Jamie M. Stamp trustees, east half of the southeast quarter, section 6, township 41, range 19; and northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 7, township 41, range 19.

William D. Jr. and Beverly G. Ricker to David Bradley and Suzanne Lea Moore, southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 8, township 40, range 18.

Jason M. Vondrak to William Andrew, Katherine Ann, William Arthur, and Rebekah Lynn Blake, and Christopher and Emily Pratt, northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 21, township 40, range 18.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Donna M. Adams, Donna Crumbley, and Jaylan Franks, lots 195 and 196, Indian Creek Hills No. 6.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Donna M. Adams, Latavia C. Adams, and Korriee Green, lots 4, 5. 6. and 7., Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Josh Barnes and Tondelayo Westbrooks, lot 207, Indian Creek Hills No. 6.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Josh Barnes and Tondelayo Westbrooks, lots 90 and 91, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Bonita L. and David P. Fouts, lots 76, 77, and 78, Indian Creek Hills No. 1.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Joel and Julia Shrader, lot 20, Indian Creek Hills No. 6.

C Daniel Garrett Inc to Bradley K. and Jamie M. Stamp trustees, west half of the northwest quarter, section 8, township 41, range 19.

C Daniel Garrett Inc to Kenneth R. and Katherine L. Doman, section 8, township 41, range 19.

Rory Patrick Concannon to Joyce C. Biggs, lot 90, block 1, Ivy Bend No. 2.