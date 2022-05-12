Reginal D. Kerley Trustee to JWK Property LLC, lot 24, Tony’s Point.

Robert A. and Diane M. Blonstein to Russell W. Williams, south half of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 18, township 41, range 18; northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 19, township 41, range 18.

Christine C. Cordia to David and Paula Kulavic, lot 24, Ozark Village.

Charles Anthony Fiegel to James and Shari Faulkner, lots 6 and 7, Eagle Point.

Barry J. and Charles D. Homan to Barry J. Homan, southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 22, township 45, range 18.

Barry J. and Charles D. Homan to Charles D. Homan, east half of the southeast quarter, section 22, township 45, range 18.

Michael B. and Rebecca A. Newell to Gary N. and Lori C. Porter trustees, lots 5 and 6, Carol-Ann Subdivision.

Richard E. II and Sherry L. Shannon to Michael D. Shewmaker, two tracts, northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 21, township 40, range 18.

James Sr. and Barbara Kaminski to Keeper E. and Collene C. Reese, lot 7, Rowland’s Development No. 2.

Ronnie Munsterman to Nelson D. McCollom, lots 9 and 10, block 2, Tambke’s Second Addition Stover.

Helen L. Carter to Jackie L. Rogers, lot 3, block 2, Glendale First Addition Versailles.

Wallace Weston Warren to Jason A. and Darlene M. Fischer, northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 16, township 40, range 18; and 1/200 interest, all common areas, Eagle Bay Amended Plat.

Kirk W. Wilken to James R. Wilkin, lots 1 and 2, block 2, Brandis Addition Stover.

Jackie L. Rogers to Kimberly A. Kirkendoll and Alisa Gregg, northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 21, township 41, range 16.

Kendall and Anne Louise Shirk to Josiah and Bethany Hoover, southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 29, township 43, range 16.

Gene M. and Sally E. Bradley to Gene M. and Sally E. Bradley trustees, lot 43, Indian Rock Estates, undivided 1/2 interest.

James M. and Suzanne E. R. Russo to Mark D., Linda M., Kendall D., and Anne L. Shirk, southwest quarter of the southwest quarter; and southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 9, township 41, range 19.

Vern Dean Bohling to Vern Dean Bohling trustee, west half of the southeast quarter; and southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 12, township 43, range 19; and west half of the northeast quarter, section 13, township 43, range 19.

Kelly Patterson to Kelly Patterson trustee, lot 1, Bass Point Subdivision No. 1.

Kelly Patterson trustee to Anthony and Norma Baker, lots 1 and 2, Bass Point Subdivision No. 1.

Christopher J. and Nichole D. Leclair and Tanny T. and Stephanie Mackey to Gary Weir, two tracts, 1/6 and 1/12 interest, southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 33, township 41, range 19.

Amanda G. Wagner to Pamela J. and Glenn D. Wagner, southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 1, township 41, range 17.

Gary B. and Cortney S. Bentley to Bryan and Amy Poggemiller, lot F, Washburn’s Point.

Liberty Land Solutions LLC to Adam Horvath and Matthew Key, southwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 4, township 40, range 19.

Kenneth L. and Judith L Knutter to Victor Kyle Jeffries, lot 37, block 10A, Golden Beach Unit No. 3.

Martin S. Lewis trustee and Norma Jean Lewis Trust to Norma Jean Lewis, lot F, Harbour Villas.

Norma Jean Lewis to Laura A. Lewis, lot F, Harbour Villas.

Laura A. Lewis to Martin S. Lewis, lot F, Harbour Villas.

Jerry and Cathy Holsten to Holsten Properties LLC, lot 6, block 1, Brandt’s Addition Stover.

David A. Anderson to Ying Chen and Shawn Xiang Li, southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 25, township 40, range 17; and southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 26, township 40, range 17.

Charles Reis and Anna Marie Vieira and Anna Marie and Jason Williams to Robert C. Johnson, lots 3, 4, and 5, block 12, Barnett.

Lance and Christina Cartwright to 2Beaches RV Park LLC, southwest quarter, section 14, township 40, range 17.

C Daniel Garrett Inc to Patrick T. and Denise C. Henry, southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 34, township 42, range 19; and section 35, township 42, range 19.

Lloyd and Lisa Leinbach to Justin P. and Anita Zimmerman, northeast quarter of the northeast quarter; and southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 25, township 43, range 17.

Wilmer Z. Leinbach to Wilmer Z. and Earl H. Leinbach, west half of the southeast quarter, section 28, township 43, range 16.

Madeline Duncan to Anthony David and Sheila Marie Sinclair trustees, building 4, unit 452, Blue Anchor Bay Condominium Third Addition.

Thomas F. Zimmerman trustee to Ashley Patterson and Jeremy Adam Zimmerman and Thomas Zimmerman trustee, lots 126, 127, and 125, Assemblies of God Camp.

Charlotte M. Gaden to Thomas Conder, lots 51 and 53, Hillview Addition Ivy Bend.

Charlotte M. Gaden to Thomas Conder, lot 55, Hillview Addition Ivy Bend.

Tiffany Letterman Koehn to Jonathan Koehn, southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 31, township 43, range 17.

Dennie Ford to Terry and Carol Ford, southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 31, township 41, range 16.

Robert J. and Piper Klausmeyer to Brayden M. and Alexis M. Sheley, lot 9, block 4, Cool Valley Unit 1.

Raymond G. Wade to Joseph E. Duncan, south half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter; and north half of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 14, township 40, range 19.

Chevron Sierra Land Co LLC to Hardin Sunderland, southwest quarter, section 33, township 41, range 18.

Chevron Sierra Land Co LLC to Hardin Sunderlan, southeast quarter, section 17, township 41, range 18.

Chevron Sierra Land Co LLC to Laura E. Peretic, section 23, township 40, range 17; and lot 16, Buck Creek Acres.

Michael D. and Peggy J. Schler to MCGH Properties LLC, lot 7, Royal Wing Bay; and lot 5, Lick Branch Acres.

Troy A. and Michelle R. Cokley to Douglas S. and Diane M. Pelletier, lots 1 and 4A, Taylor’s Acres.

Shirlee M. Meyer and Charles L. Mercer to Faith Elizabeth Mehrer, lots 1 and 2, Water Cress Cabins.

Joyce Christensen to Kristi L. Foelgner, lot 2, block A, Osage Village Development of Indian Rock.

Joan L. Michel trustee to Johnny Lee and Sharon Darlene Yeats trustees, lots 4, 5, and 3, Tracy’s Shoreline, also 2-20th interests.

Ozark Property Investors LLC to Wave Properties LLC, north half of the northeast quarter, section 4, township 40, range 17.

Courtney Schutte and Chancey Dummermuth to Courtney Schutte and Chancey Dummermuth, lot 45, Assemblies of God Camp.

Ina Marie Wehrman to Joann Marie and Becky Lynn Wehrman and Brenda Kay King, northwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 7, township 43, range 19; and west half of the west half of the southwest quarter, section 6, township 43, range 19.

Joann Marie and Becky Lynn Wehrman, Brenda Kay King, and Violet Lona Fischer to Brad and Tracy Corpening, northwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 7, township 43, range 19; and west half of the west half of the southwest quarter, section 6, township 43, range 19.

Janine Fern Beaver to Brad and Tracy Corpening, northwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 7, township 43, range 19; and west half of the west half of the southwest quarter, section 6, township 43, range 19.

Brad and Tracy Corpening to Haw Creek Company Inc, northwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 7, township 43, range 19; and west half of the west half of the southwest quarter, section 6, township 43, range 19.