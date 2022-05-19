Pamela A. Nigro to Pamela A. Nigro trustee, lot 47, Green Hills.

William R. Vogt to Ken and Paula Humphrey, lot 32, block 8A, Golden Beach Unit No. 3.

Robert C. and Piper R. Yunger to Max Investments LLC, southwest quarter, section 12, township 40, range 17.

Robert Kelly Jones to Justin P. and Jennifer B. Thompson, lot 5, Park Hill 2 Addition Stover.

Kenneth and Sandra K. Ballard to Timothy D. Spencer, west half of the northwest quarter, section 33, township 42, range 16.

Christopher and Lea J. Chaffin to Christopher and Lea J. Chaffin, Ashley C. Culp, Kellian R. Kelly, and Katelin R. Gharst, lot 2, Plaza Subdivision.

Geoffrey B. Harris and Bentley F. and Sons Harris to Steven Harris, east half of the northeast quarter; and north half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 21, township 41, range 19.

Bob, John Robert Jr., and Joshua Dickert and Bob Dickert Power of Attorney to Dawn and Patrick Raftery, lot 10, Mo Haven, also 1/27 interest.

Sherry Brawley trustee to B Dean Investments LLC, lot 90, Indian Rock Estates No. 4.

Matthew J. and Ashley G. Habiger to Gregory and Ly Mettlach, lot 3, Smiley Subdivision Addition No. 2; and northeast quarter, section 16, township 40, range 16.

Donald and Susan Harris to James and Cheray Fredregill, southeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 10, township 40, range 17; and southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 11, township 40, range 17.

Rick and Colleen Donaubauer to Jay and Deborah Estes, lot 5, Stoney Hills Subdivision.

Sam M. and Janet S. Guenther to Steven C. Bowe, lot 24, Homewood.

Larry and Patricia Laduke to La Di Investments LLC, unit 104A, North Shore Condominium Unit 3.

Arla N. Hendricks and Randy A. Peterson to Shane and Emily E. Wilson, lot 306, Villages of Indian Rock.

Mallory C. Wilhelm to Johnny R. and Molly M. Brown, five tracts, west half of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 6, township 42, range 17.

Dan and Robin Nugent to Jonathan W. Koehn, two tracts, southwest quarter, section 31, township 43, range 17.

Bana Properties LLC to Mark and John Nathan Thomas, east half of the southeast quarter, section 7, township 41, range 18.

Zachary Combs to Dakota and Jade Savage, lots 7 and 8, Forrest Hills Estates No. 1.

Virgilio A. and Tiffany A. Nunes to Trinity L. Booker, southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 19, township 45, range 18.

1015 Jones LLC and Edgar Rental Properties LLC to Timothy Joseph Hale Jr. and Janis Eure, lot 7, block 1, Kahler Acres First Addition.

Jade Deanne Webb, and Jade Deanne and Dakota Savage to Alan R. Zimmerman, east half of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 33, township 44, range 17.

Ronald R. and Esther M. Pugh to Katherine L. Antrim and John Owings, lots 18 and 20, Hickory Hills Ivy Bend.

Jaunita and Doug Thompson, Terrissa and Terri Ridenhour, and Susan and Monte Salzman to R&P Farms LLC, northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 10, township 44, range 18.

Christine Elizabeth and Daniel Abbott to Christine Elizabeth Abbott and James F. Ketts, southwest quarter of the northwest quarter; northwest quarter of the southwest quarter; and southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 33, township 41, range 17.

Susan J. and James Hess to Kevin G. Strehle, building 200, unit 211, Millstone Condominium First Addition.

Charles R. and Dianne Conner to Raymond B. and Louise S. ZImmerman, two tracts, north half of the northeast quarter, section 12, township 41, range 18.

Charles R. and Dianne Conner to Johnnie L. and Joanie M. Brey, northeast quarter, section 8, township 41, range 17.

Keith Richard and Barbara Lynn Oxford to Probitas LLC, north half of the northeast quarter; and south half of the northeast quarter, section 9, township 41, range 17; and southwest quarter of the northwest quarter; and northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 10, township 41, range 17.

Alexander Daniel Hoff to Margaret E. Newkirk trustee, northwest quarter of the northeast quarter, section 12, township 40, range 17.

Scott and Carri Hendrix to Alex and Lauren Heaslett, lot 2, Harris Acres.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Donna M. and Lonetta Adams, and Konree Green, lot 3, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Donna M. and Lonetta Adams, and Konree Green, lots 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, and 44, Indian Creek Hills No. 8.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Bryan Dale, Sarah Jeanette, Taya R., and Emelia M. Buchan, lots 28, 29, 30, 31, 45, 46, 47, and 48, Indian Creek Hills No. 8.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Edna, Tyson, Donald, Darrian, and Taylen Spears, lots 9, 10, and 11, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Alexis, David and Amber Jett, lot 110, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Vincent Williams, and David and Amber Jett, lot 111, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Chase, David, and Amber Jett, lot 112, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to John and Emme Ford, and David and Amber Jett, lot 107, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to David and Amber Jett, lots 108 and 109, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Deena K. and Mickey Adair Jr. Bennett, lot 22, Indian Creek Hills No. 4.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Bonita L. and David P. Fouts, lots 80, 86, and 87, Indian Creek Hills No. 1.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Kimberly Jones and Kenneth Harrell, lot 88, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Paul and Stacey Twenter and Bryant Frost, lots 12, 13, 14, and 15, Indian Creek Hills No. 8.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Tyson and Edna Spears, lots 35 and 36, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Tina Calvird and Travis Otto, lots 81, 82, 83, 84, and 85, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Jonathan and Raynischa Kundert, lots 102, 103, 104, 105, and 106, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Kimberly Jones, lots 41, 42, and 43, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Jade Westbrooks and Donna Adams, lots 44, 86, and 87, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Brad and Jane Connell, lot 37, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Ray and Becky Butcher, and Jason and Jacqueline Glaze, lots 93, 94, 95, and 96, Indian Creek Hills No. 7.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to David H. Carr II, lots 136 and 137, Indian Creek Hills No. 1.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Eli and Jennifer Gough, lots 97, 98, 99, 158, and 159, Indian Creek Hills No. 2.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Matt and Rebekah Brown, lot 156, Indian Creek Hills No. 2.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Mark Procesa and Jerry Buettner, lot 73, Indian Creek Hills No. 4.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Patrick and Nakia Jones, lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27, Indian Creek Hills No. 8.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association Inc to Donna M. Adams and Jaylan Franks, lots 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20, Indian Creek Hills No. 8.

Charles R. and Dianne Conner to Janice Willene and Douglas Ray Grimes, three tracts, west half of the northwest quarter, section 21, township 41, range 19; and two tracts, east half of the northeast quarter, section 20, township 41, range 19.

Jean Frances and William G. Koebel to Jeffrey Kent Lumpe, south half of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, section 27, township 42, range 16.