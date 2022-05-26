Ralph R. Ryerson to Joyce M. Ryerson, west half of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 32, township 43, range 17.

Jamison Robert and Michelle Ziesch to Lazyz LLC, lot 10 Buck Creek Acres; and lot 15, block 3, Easter Hollow.

Donald R. and Leona M. Drew to Keith D. and Christine M. Ellis, lots 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20, Broken Circle Unit 4 Amended Plat.

Phillip A. and Michele R. Belcher to Keith D. and Christine M. Ellis, lot 15, Broken Circle Unit 4 Amended Plat.

Mark and Lisa Buman to Lisa S Lake House LLC, lot 6, Hales Subdivision, also 1/11 interest.

Jannette Ann and Jason Colvin, and Jan Marie Van Schoyck to Mary L. Evans, lot 3, Indian Rock Estates No. 9 Replat.

Sean E. Barlow to Robert and Kimberly Wright, lot 7, Hales Subdivision, also 1/11 interest.

Ellen Marie Anderson and Matthew Hansen to Stephen R. Anderson trustee and Gopher Anderson Trust, northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 27, township 40, range 17.

James K. and Rachel H. Newswanger to Dannel Elledge, lots 5, 6, and 7, block 6, St. Clair Addition Versailles.

Thomas L. and Lora Dale to Kimberly H. Gibson trustee, west half, section 3, township 40, range 19; and east half, section 4, township 40, range 19.

Thomas and Gloria Nicholson and Kevin and Kimberly Ford to Merano LLC, northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, section 8, township 41, range 17.

Linda F. Cable to Jason Edward and Megan Renee Vansell, lot 3, block 2, Versailles Original Town.

Garrett J. Goetze to Patricia Graham Wenskaug, lot 10, Hughes Addition Stover.

Roberta L. Kurtz to William and Venus Loper, northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 11, township 44, range 19.

James Kozlowski to Erin Ruppert and Larry Paul, lots 551, 552, 553, 554, 555, 556, 557, 558, and 559, Lucky Point No. 11; and lot 6, Roos Subdivision No. 3.

Louis L. and Sharon J. Loos to Christine Bryant, unit 911, Timberlake Condominium Building 900.

Benji L. and Margaretha Hauder to Benji L. and Margaretha Hauder, east half of the west half of the southeast quarter, section 3, township 43, range 18; and lot 3, Williams Second Addition Versailles.

Steven G. Baker to Billie Jo and Raymond Leroy Webb, northeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 3, township 42, range 19.

James P. and Jill M. Campbell to Gerald A. and Loree Quinn, lots 4 and 5, Carol-Ann Subdivision.

Chevron Sierra Land Co LLC to Gary J. and Phyllis A. Collins, northwest quarter, section 12, township 40, range 17.

Nancy Berlener to Bradley Berlener, lot 4, block 15, Oak Knolls Estates Unit 2.

Bradley Berlener and Misty Wilson to James T. and Lisa A. Schwartman, lot 4, block 15, Oak Knolls Estates Unit 2.

Joseph and Elyse Diefenbach to Tiffany Survant and Eric F. Good, lot 5, Lick Branch Acres.

Joseph C. and Nancy J. Holzer trustees to JLL Red Arrow Property LLC, lot 8, Smiley Subdivision Addition No. 2.

Joseph C. and Nancy J. Holzer trustees to JLL Ontario Rd Property LLC, lots 10 and 11, Smiley Subdivision Addition No. 2.

Wideman Investments LLC to Timothy McGee, two tracts, northeast quarter; and southeast quarter, section 1, township 41, range 18.

Patricia Reynolds to Mark D. and Debora L. Reynolds, two tracts, southeast quarter, section 35, township 55, range 19; and three tracts, southwest quarter, section 36, township 55, range 19.

Mark D. and Debora L. Reynolds to Shannon and Kari Hollingsworth, two tracts, southeast quarter, section 35, township 44, range 19; and three tracts, southwest quarter, section 36, township 44, range 19.

George Robert Pulse Jr. to Lynn E. Embley, northeast quarter, section 2, township 41, range 18.

Jacob and Marlene Leinbach to Elite Rental Properties LLC, southeast quarter, section 7, township 43, range 17.

Robert and Phyllis A. Jensen to James E. Muell, lots 9, 10, 11, and 12, Broken Circle Unit 4 Amended Plat.

Leonhard E. Jr. and Donna J. Wild, and Linda E. Wild and Samuel B. Smith to Jeffrey S. and Joyce M. Havens, lots 8 and 9, block 1, Evan’s Lick Branch Subdivision Unit No. 1.

Arthur J. and Patricia F. Zezulka trustees to Wayne W. and Brenda J. Schulte, two tracts, northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 10, township 41, range 17; two tracts, southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 10, township 41, range 17; and southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 10, township 41, range 17.

H. Wayne and Melissa G. Young to Harold Wayne and Melissa G. Young trustees, lots 16, 43, 44, and 17, Verts Venture Valley.

Scott Rankins to Victor Kyle Jeffries, lot 4, block 1A, Golden Beach Unit 3.

Rodney and Peggy Tapscott to Scott D. and Carole S. Hassall, unit 641, Blue Anchor Bay Condominium, Building 6.

Robert William and Rose Anna Michael to Orin L. Hains, lots 8, 9, and 10, TK’s Silver Moon Estates #2 Replat.

Ruth P. and Hugh E. Musselman to Tiffany Thomas, lots 4 and 5, Ivy Bend No. 4 Resurvey Lots 64-A to 72.

Larry G. and Rose M. Rodina to Ozark Financial Hedge LLC, northeast quarter; and two tracts, northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 11, township 40, range 17.

Charles R. and Toni C. Beem to Steven William and Teri Lynn Harvey Gallaher, lot 16, Dun-Wandrin.

Charles Andrew Riley and Anita Jo Wiggins trustees to Charles Riley trustee, Broadview Acres First Addition; lot 8, Broadview Acres First Addition; and lot A, Robin Wood.

Kenneth K. Harris and Victoria Olson to Mary Putnam, lot 136, Lucky Point No. 6.

Constance Rogers to Mary Putnam, lot 136, Lucky Point No. 6.

Mary Putnam to Scott D. and Mary K. Lawrence trustees, lot 136, Lucky Point No. 6.

Patrick R. and Deborah Bertrand to Patrick R. and Deborah Bertrand, northwest quarter, section 10, township 41, range 19.

Henry Mark Daniels to Sally B. Hunter, lots 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16, block 1, Edgedale Addition Versailles.

Sally B. Hunter to Mark Daniels, lots 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, and 24, Edgedale Addition Versailles.

Arthur J. and Patricia F. Zezulka trustees to Wayne W. and Brenda J. Schulte, two tracts, northwest quarter of the southeast quarter; two tracts, southwest quarter of the southeast quarter; and southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, section 10, township 41, range 17.

Trystin and Christine Threlkeld to Robert and Mary Ann Irwin, lots 27, 28, also interest in Vac Alleyway, 29, 30, 32, and 31, also half 20 ft alleyway, block 14, Edgedale Addition Versailles.

Charles R. and Dianne Conner to Anthony Goucher and Skylar ORiley, northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 1, township 41, range 19.

Danny J. and Margaret M. Kuehler, Denise A. and Michael A. French, Bonnie S. Getzinger, Peggy J. and Russell D. Klicker, and Christine R. and Scott F. Shipman to Danny J. and Margaret Kuehler, Patrice M. and Dale E. Hemsath, Denise A. and Michael A. French, and Bonnie S. Getzinger, lots 9 and 10, block 1, Friedrich’s Addition.

Patrice E. and Dale E. Hemsath to Patrice E. and Dale E. Hemsath, lot 11, block 1, Friedrich’s Addition.