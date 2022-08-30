Randall J. and Leoda J. Pippitt to Randall J. and Leoda J. Pippitt trustees, two tracts, lot 6, Indian Creek Subdivision, also 1/3 interest well.

Dale Dungan to Michael Dungan, lots 2 and 3, Mini Farms Section 1 Running Wolf Addition.

Ben and Cynthia Gajewski to Ben and Cynthia G. Gajewski trustees, lots 9, 10, and 11, Verts Venture Valley.

Harley R. and Barbara J. Lusher to Scott and Michelle Diane Tigner, lot 9, Leewood Subdivision Amended.

Harley R. and Barbara J. Lusher to Scott and Michelle Diane Tigner, lots 12, 13, and 14, Leewood Subdivision Amended, also part adjacent road.

James C. and Madeline L. Swartz to Robert and Patricia Lewis, lots 31 and 32, block 2, Gravois Beach; and lot 4, Lightfoots Subdivision.

Cabernet Co LLC to Shannon C. and Bridget H. Huffman, building 100, unit 112, Forest Point Condominium, building 100 and 200.

Darron and Vicki Locke to Michael Lafave and Meredith Ray, southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, section 14, township 40, range 19.

Link Schrader to Donald James Krzesinski, lots 12 and 13, Dogwood Lake 3 Addition Ivy Bend; and southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 26, township 40, range 19.

Link Schrader to Donald James Krzesinski, Glen View to Ivy Bend Subdivision, beginning northeast corner lot 16.

M&M Homestead Rentals LLC to Scarlett S, Erik N., and Roberta E. Noble, southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 31, township 43, range 17.

James C. Triplet to Jared M. Sirna, block K, Wilderness Way Fifth Addition Resurvey, beginning at north corner lot 54.

Stephen Henry and Lorna Jane Page to Stephen Henry and Lorna Jane Page, southwest quarter of the southwest quarter, section 32, township 43, range 19.

Delbert W., Rita C. Fry and Delbert W. and Rita C. Fry trustees to David K. and Suzanne M. Brodersen, south half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 30, range 45, range 18.

David K. and Suzanne M. Brodersen to Jacob and Delbert Fry, north half of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, section 25, township 45, range 19.

Douglas W. and Theresa L. Steffen and Andrew P. and Gina L. Flesher to John C. and Linda S. Kolosik and Joseph P. and Robin R. Mason, lots 10 and 11, Shamrock Cove.

Lavern and Rhonda Leinbach to Seth and Victoria Lancaster, west half of the north half, section 6, township 41, range 17.

Brick and Mortar LLC to Nathan Bailey and Gary Brinkley, lots 7, 8, and 9, block 31, Lake Placid.

Douglas W. and Anite R. Menning to Mary Jones, northwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 9, township 43, range 19.

Christopher L. and Melissa M. Broyles to Clinton C. and Dyan R. Miller, southwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 13, township 45, range 18.

Brent Taylor and Evelyn K. Posey to Richard D. Howe, lots 9, 10, 11, and 12, Oak Hill Addition to Ivy Bend Corrected; three tracts, northwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 36, township 40, range 19; and lot 30, Ivy Bend No. 5.

Kenneth Wayne and Vickie D. Wise, and Vickie D. Aiken to Richard Derek and Lora L. Michael, lot 14, Burke’s Indian Creek Reservation.

John E. and Virginia L. Wheelock to Kenneth R. and Denise M. Buckles, building 200, unit 242, Timberlake Condominium.

Johnnie R. and Charles F. Rye and Johnnie R. Turpin to Johnnie R. and Charles F. Rye, lots 5 and 6, block 5, St. Clair Addition Versailles; and lot 4, block 5, St. Clair Addition Versailles, also east half of adjacent alleyway.

Marvin L. and Crystal K. Cole to Julie Lynn Baker, lots 11 and 12, Ivy Bend No. 6.

Phillip Gillespie to Ross Townlain, lot 6, Lakeview Subdivision.

Kathryn Mae Emperley, Kathryn Mae Emperly, James Martin, Patricia, Paul Wesley, Gailene, David Michael, and Gail Marriott, and Rebecca Carol Johnson to James and Patricia Marriott, northeast quarter; and west half of the southeast quarter, section 10, township 42, range 19.

Blochberger Titleholder LLC to Carl V. and Minnie L. Blochberger trustees, west half of the southwest quarter, section 19, township 45, range 17, also interest road; southwest quarter of the northeast quarter; and north half of the southeast quarter, section 24, township 45, range 18.

Roger A. and Sharon R. Hall to Roger A. and Sharon R. Hall, lots 90 and 91, Wilderness Way First Addition.

Karla and Dave Morre to Kevin C. and Karen M. Twenter trustees, two tracts, southeast quarter; and northeast quarter, section 2, township 40, range 17.

Paul and Pan Euper to Matthew D. and Michelle R. Wilfong, northwest quarter of the northwest quarter, section 13, township 45, range 18; and block H, West Fork Development No. 2.

Donald S. Gerding to Richard and Tricia Advincula, lots 43, 45, 46, 47, 49, 50, 51, 52, and 53, Indian Creek Hills No. 3 Amended.