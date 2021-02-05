Charlotte M. Gaden to Roeanna Wright, lots 30, 31, and 32, Hickory Hills Second Addition.

Charlotte M. Gaden to Roeanna Wright, lots 33, 34, and 35, Hickory Hills Second Addition.

Georgia L. Morehouse Trustee to Kenneth L. and Patricia L. Mauzey Trustees, lot 1, Beauty Point.

CMS Properties LLC to Tungsten Properties LLC, lot 4B, Five Oaks Point Amended Plat.

Wayne Allen Kroeschen to Wyatt Sterling and Ciara Ashley Folsom, west half of northeast quarter, east half of northeast quarter, northwest quarter of southeast quarter, and northeast quarter of southeast quarter, all of section 7, township 42, range 19; and southwest quarter of southeast quarter, southwest quarter of southeast quarter, section 6, township 42, range 19.

Cathy and Jerry Holsten, Greg, Luesa Schader, and Hazel Fethke to Cathy and Jerry Holsten, Greg and Luesa Schader Fethke, northeast quarter of southwest quarter, west half of southeast quarter, southeast quarter of southeast quarter, and northeast of southeast quarter, section 19 , township 44, range 18; and northwest quarter of northeast quarter and west half of northeast quarter and northeast quarter, section 30, township 44, range 18.

Cathy and Jerry Holsten to Greg and Luesa Schader Fethke, southwest quarter of southeast quarter and west half of southeast quarter of southeast quarter, section 30, township 44, range 18.

Christopher Nathan Garber to Mine, LLC, west half of northeast quarter, northwest quarter of southeast quarter, northeast quarter of southwest quarter, and east half of northwest quarter, section 1, township 42, range 18.

Brian T. and Lorna L. Fenimore Trustees to Brian T and Lorna L. Fenimore, unit 431 Forest Pointe Condo Building 300 and 400.

Brian T. and Lorna L. Fenimore to Brian T. and Lorna L. Fenimore Trustees, unit 431 Forest Pointe Condo Building 300 and 400.

Patricia Ann Bellamy to John Selby Trust, lot 238, Indian Creek Hills Number Two.

Danelle Stockman to John Selby, lot 126, Indian Creek Hills Number One; lot 202, Indian Creeks Hills Number Six; lots 116, 100, 168, 80, 81, and 301, Indian Creek Hills Number Two Amended.

Jared and Teather to Cody and Everrett Downing, lot 16, Hughes Addition Stover.

Susan M. and Michael Lipasek to Sandra K. Jensen, southwest quarter of southwest quarter, section 35, township 43, range 19; and lots 15 and 16, block 3, Tambke’s Second Addition Stover.

Patricia A. Garstka to Sandra K. Jensen, southwest quarter of southwest quarter, section 35, township 43, range 19; and lots 15 and 16, block 3, Tambke’s Second Addition Stover.

Jerry M. and Ruthann Leinbach to Reuben and Anna Zimmerman, west half of northeast quarter, section 1, township 42, range 17.

Timothy A. and Heather N. Marriott to Timothy A. and Heather N. Marriott, southeast quarter of northeast quarter, section 14, township 42, range 19; and southwest quarter to northwest quarter, section 13, township 42, range 19; northeast quarter of northeast quarter, section 14, township 42, range 19; and northwest quarter of northwest quarter, section 13, section 42, range 19.

Bob Mertensmeyer Trustee and RJM#1 Revocable Living Trust to Douglas and Debra Fischer, lot 29, Indian Creek Resort.

Linda G. Metscher to Travis Ray and Kaye Dority, southwest quarter of southeast quarter, section 21, township 41, range 16.

Mark L. and Mary Beth Vanderfeltz Trustees to Mark L. and Mary Beth Vanderfeltz, lot 9, Buttonwood Bay Amended A&L Buttonwood Bay.

Dennis D. and Connie D. Altic to Samuel J., Paul L., and Linda L. Riportella and Joscelyn Applewhite, southwest quarter, two tracts, section 29, township 41, range 19.

Timothy and Krista Werner to James A. and Angela F. Kleindienst, lot 7, Odom’s Subdivision.

Joann K. Brooks to Timothy and Krista Werner, lot 6, Odom’s Subdivision.

Catherine Z. King to Michael A. and Sheri R. Jenkins, lots 22 and 23, Friedrich Resort; southwest quarter of southwest quarter, section 9, township 40, range 16; and lot A, two tracts, Friedrich Resort.

Donald D. and Lisa R. Beckham Trustees to Donald D. and Lisa R. Beckham, unit 322, Timberlake Condominium Building 300.

Donald D. and Lisa R. Beckham to Donald D. and Lisa R. Beckham Trustees, unit 322, Timberlake Condominium Building 300.

Clifford W. Wolf, Jr., Wolf to Susan K. Wolf Trustee, southwest quarter, section 5, township 41, range 16.

William T. and Elizabeth Williamson to Ivy Bend Development, Inc., southwest quarter of northwest quarter, section 25, township 40, range 19.

Wideman Investments LLC to Donovan Primm II, lot 229, Mini Farms, Section Three, Indian Creek Addition.

Charles and Kelly Simmons to Joshua and Brianna Oswalt, west half of northeast quarter, section 28, township 41, range 19.

Anthony C. and Lucy M. Acock to Kevin and Rhonda Bloyd, lot 6, Gentle Slope Addition to Ivy Bend.

Verna Sue and Leo D. Morrison to Amos Lavern and Sarah N. Zimmerman, west half, section 11, township 42, range 18.

Kenneth G. Ruch to Kenneth G. Ruch, southwest quarter, two tracts, section 2, township 40, range 17.

Larry Cangelosi to Laurie Finstrom, east half of northwest quarter, section 28, township 41, range 18.

Peggy Gustafson to Mark Gustafson, south half of northeast quarter and north half of southeast quarter, section 1, township 41, range 19.

Mark Gustafson to Mark Gustafson and Kimberly Tubbin, south half of northeast quarter, and north half of southeast quarter, section 1, township 41, range 19.

Joseph B. Malecky to Ilene Van Abbema lot 7, Twin Bays Subdivision, and lot 39, Twin Bays Revised plat, two tracts, also 1/20 interest.

Jeffery Brian Welch and Jeffrey Brian Welch to Ilene Van Abbema, lot 8, Twin Bays Subdivision, also, 1/10 interest.

Rose M. Holt to Booth Glen Brown, southeast quarter of northwest quarter, section 17, township 41, range 18.

James Bobenchik and Bellen Villas to James Bobenchik and Bellen Villas, lot 14, Wildlife Acres Number One, and south half, section 14, township 40, and range 18.

John J. Modica to Modica Lakehouse LLC, lot 56, Cedar Hills.

Terry L. Zumwalt to James Zumwalt, lot 9, block 6, Golden Beach Unit Number One, and lot 15, block 2, Golden Beach Unit Number One.

Mark L. and Mary Beth Vanderfeltz to Mark L. and Mary Beth Vanderfeltz Trustees, lot 9, Buttonwood Bay Amended A& L Buttonwood Bay.

MTR North Shore LLC to Judson Brady, east half of west half, and west half of east half, section 32, township 41, range 16.

Richard B. and Maria Mayela Fleming to Richard B. Fleming Trustee, lot A, Blue Waters.

Lyndell and Janice Clevenger to Douglas S. and Kendra M. Burkholder, northwest quarter of southwest quarter, section 23, township 42, range 19; east half of east half of southeast quarter, section 22, township 42, range 19; west half of southwest quarter, and southeast quarter of southwest quarter, section 23, township 42, range 19; and northeast quarter of northeast quarter, section 27, township 42, range 19.

James R. and Angela J. Bittle to James R., Angela J., and Jayme Bittle, northeast quarter of southeast quarter, southeast quarter of northeast quarter, two tracts, and northeast quarter of northeast quarter, two tracts, all of section 29, township 41, and 16; and southeast quarter of southeast quarter, section 20, township 41, range 16.