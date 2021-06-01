Howard D. and Katherine A. Shotts to Tim and Dakota Cromer, Jamie and Jessica Hunter, lot 103, Indian Creek Hills Number One.

Howard D. and Katherine A. Shotts to Tim Cromer, James, Beverly, and Brandy Hunter, lot 131, Indian Creek Hills Number One.

Versailles Phase I LP. Versailles Phase II LP, and Versailles Phase III LP to Versailles Family LP, Ayres Westside Acres, Beginning NW Corner Lot Five, Thence Beginning NW Corner Lot Four, Thence and northeast corner, section 12, township 42, ridge, 18.

Timothy R. and Teresa J. Borrett to Christopher Lee Alewine, and Jocelyn Lorisa Farmer, east half of southwest quarter. section 31, township 43, range 17.

Chevron Sierra Land Company LLC to Stephen R. and Teri N. Porter, southeast quarter, section 8, township 41, range 18.

Gary R. Garber Trustee to Christopher Nathan and Michael Shane Garber Trustees, northeast quarter of southwest quarter, two tracts, and east half of northwest quarter, section 1, township 42, range 18.

Keith A. Luker Trustee to Keith A. and Mary K. Luker, southeast quarter of southwest quarter, section 31, township 41, range 16.

Jacob and Kathryn Kwiatkowski to Curtis D. Walters, lot 18, White Oaks, also 1/3 interest, and lot A, White Oaks.

Iona Suzanne Murphy to Thomas A. and Jiniwin Schroeder, lots 52, 53, and 57, Broken Circle Development Number Three.

Landon B. and Lisa M. Rymer to Logan Christopher and Esther Suzanne Bush, southeast quarter of southwest quarter, section 19, township 45, range 18, and northeast quarter of northwest quarter, section 30, township 45, range 18.

Sorin Ardelean to Jerry L. and Melissa A. Tynes, lot 37, Indian Creek Ranch Number Two.

Joe and Gina Kiszczak to Brian, Joella, and Leon Martin, northwest quarter of southeast quarter, section 10, township 41, range 17.

James M. and Mona Baker to Gary J. and Phyllis A. Colllins Trustee, lot 25, Country Life Acres Number One Revised Plat, also 1/8 interest.

Richard L. Wingert to Peggy A. Jasek and Megann Shewmaker, south half of southwest quarter, section 1, township 41, range 17.

Eddie James and Ruth Ellen Southards to Eddie James and Ruth Ellen Southards Trustees, lot 6, Camp Sharon Corrected Plat.

Sara Fishburn, Jeane Strong McKenna, and Jeane Strong McKenna Trustee to Sara Fishburn, building 300, unit 332, Timberlake Condominium.

Gary and Sandra Neahring to Jeffrey Michael and Taylor Dawn Yacos lot 12, block 1, Lakeview Estates, also an Easement Number Three, and northeast quarter, section 17, township 40, range 16.

Roderick McCartney to Sandra and Ascension Padilla, lot 86, Indian Creek Hills Number Three Amended.

Leinbach Properties LLC to Heather Leann Ramer, southeast quarter of southwest quarter, and northeast quarter of southwest quarter, section 31, township 43, range 17.

Michael and Jessica Reese to Blake Lostal, lots 12 and 11, block 2, Evan’s Lick Branch Subdivision Unit Number One.

Karat Properties LLC to DGN Holdings LLC, lot 6, Los Breezes.

Scott and Deborah Eakle to Scott and Deborah Eakle, northeast quarter of southeast quarter, section 35, township 43, range 18.

Michael F., Wileen M., Damien M., and Melissa I. Willcott to Phillip and Amber Long, and David and Amita Chinnadurai, lot 8, Young’s Subdivision, and lot 5, two tracts, Young’s Subdivision.

M. Diane Cole to Cori D. Ingram Trustee and Marilyn Diane Dole Trust, northwest quarter of southwest quarter, section 8, township 40, range 18.

M. Diane Cole to Cori D. Ingram Trustee and Marilyn Diane Dole Trust, lot 5, Luvin’s Cabin Sites Resurvey. and lot 6, Luvin’s Cabin Site.

Lois Echelberger Fagan to Ike Investments LLC, lots 10 and 11, block A, Rocky Comfort.

Judith A. and Brian V. Sprick Trustee to Ausber LLC, lot 6, block 2, Lullabye Acres Number Two.

Indian Creek Hills Property Owners Association, Inc. to Rachael Hynes, lot 261, Indian Creek Hills Number Two.

Howard D. and Katherine A. Shotts to Robert and Sherry Bell, and Jacob Barnhart, lot 93, Indian Creek Hills Number Two.

Gergory D. and Ann L. Jensen Trustees to Kevin M. and Jody L. Troesser, southwest quarter of northwest quarter, two tracts, and northwest quarter of southwest quarter, two tracts, section 27, township 41, range 17.

Ann L. Jensen Trustee to Kevin M. and Jody L. Troesser, northwest quarter of southwest quarter, section 27, township 41, range 17, and northeast quarter of southeast quarter, section 28, township 41, range 17.

Elvin S. and Lydia Mae Zimmerman to Randy Allen and Laura Beth Zimmerman, north half of northeast quarter of southwest quarter and north half of northwest quarter of southeast quarter, section 12, township 42, range 17.

Bylar Backyard LLC to Brenda F. Smith, lot 7, block 12, Ross Addition Versailles.

Susan C. Teague Trustee to Bryan and Angela Krueger, lot 7, Laur-el Number One.

Erma L. Osborn and

Erma L. Schmidt Trustees to Johnson Family Properties LLC, lot 5, Stevenson’s Subdivision Number One.

Jamie and Daniel Cartwright to Tina Marie and Raney Lee Dazey, lots 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18, Dogwood Lake 4 Addition Ivy Bend.

Larry R. and Judy G. Adkins to Stephen and Peggy Goellner, lot 1, Leona’s Beach Resurvey.

Stacey and Jackie Powell to Beauford and Emily Wilson, northwest quarter of northwest quarter, section 7, township 41, range 19.

Pine Ridge Logging LLC to Beauford and Emily Wilson, and Howard and Katherine Shotts, southwest quarter of southwest quarter, section 6, township 41, range 19; northwest quarter of northwest quarter, section 7, township 41, range 19; and south half of northwest quarter of southwest quarter, section 6, township 41, range 19.

Christopher Moore to Rebecca J. Moore and Rebecca J. Ivie, lot 52, block 32, Versailles Original Town.

Rebecca J. Moore and Rebecca J. Ivie to Jerry Lee Short, Jr., lot 52, block 32, Versailles Original Town.

Robert and Linda Mistretta to Forest and Betty A. Nail, lot 11, MO Haven, and lot 12, MO Haven, also 1/18 interest.

Alan K. and Pamela A. Lippert Trustees to Predel LLC, lot 7, Rhodes Point Revised Plat.

Millstone Campground LLC to Millstone Condominium Association, Inc., lots 27, 28, 53, and 54, Ozark Pistol Club.

Ronald R. Meisenheimer to Ronald R Meisenheimer and Lena L. Carter Trustees, lots 10 and 11, Lakeview Estates Block One.

James W. and Brenda J. Merryfield Trustees to Alan F. and Debra A. Stonum, lot 3, Timber Creek Subdivision.

KD Insustries LLC to Derek Nielsen, lots 1 and 2, block 12 A, Golden Beach Unit Number Four.

Eric M. and Amy J. Hannesson to Russ and Sheri Lindmark, west half of northeast quarter, section 25, township 41, range 17, and southwest quarter of southeast quarter, section 24, township 41, range 17.

Robert F. and Lori Leach to Timothy B. and Lisa L. Scherer, lots 2 and 3, Island View Acres.