The Stover Rural Fire Protection District reported the following calls for the week of Dec. 4 through Dec. 10:

Sunday, Dec. 4 firefighters responded to a mutual aid request from the Gravois Fire Department. The call was cancelled en route.

Monday, Dec. 5 firefighters responded to a medical assist on Walnut Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 52 East.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 firefighters responded to a mutual aid call from the Florence Fire District for a medical assist on Highway 135.