Riley Accident

Duaine P. Riley, 53, of Versailles, received moderate injuries in an accident at 2:50 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, on Route W at Marvin Cutoff in Morgan County.

The accident occurred when a 2020 Kaitong Icebear Scooter, driven by Riley, failed to properly negotiate a curve in the roadway and was too close to the outside fog line near a gravel intersection. The vehicle began to skid and travelled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Riley was not wearing a safety device and was taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance District to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Morrow Accident

Amy Kohl, 36, of Cottleville, received moderate injuries in an accident at 3:10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 6.5 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks in Morgan County.

The accident occurred when a 2001 SeaRay, driven by Thomas M. Morrow, 59, of Rocky Mount, was traveling westbound and mistakenly grabbed the throttle instead of the gear shift causing the vessel to accelerate rapidly in reverse. The vessel struck a stationary 1998 Fountain Boat.

Kohl, a passenger in the vessel, was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Courtney Accident

James L. Courtney, 57, of Maryville, Ill., received moderate injuries in an accident at 5:37 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, on Route W at Old 5 Road in Morgan County.

The accident occurred when a 2009 Harley Davidson, driven by Courtney, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center of the roadway, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a road sign ejecting Courtney.

Courtney was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Drury Accident

Thomas W. Drury, 39, of Versailles, received moderate injuries in an accident at 7 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, on Highway 5, south of Route P in Morgan County.

The accident occurred when a 2006 GMC Sierra, driven by Drury, failed to negotiate a left curve, went off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway, then over-corrected sending the vehicle off the right side of the roadway where it overturned and struck a tree.

Drury was not wearing a safety device and was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.