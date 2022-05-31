From the files of The Morgan County Press

June 3, 1932

C.C. Siegel, merchant at Florence and owner of the old Lemke store building, is remodeling the Lemke building into a filling station and restaurant to be used by W.W. Griffing.

June 5, 1942

Stover’s Main Street was aglow with the national colors of Memorial Day. There were more flags up last Saturday than for a number of years.

June 5, 1952

Louis Abbott, who has been operating the Boatcher Garage the past several months on rental arrangement, has purchased the garage equipment and building from Mr. Boatcher.

June 7, 1962

John Otto, the lumber and stave man, has had considerable luck with a large patch of tomatoes planted in early April.

Warren Cooper, proprietor of Cooper’s Stores Inc., took advantage of the holiday last week to improve the sidewalk in front of his supermarket.

June 7, 1972

Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Hilderbrand observed their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 28 at a surprise reception hosted by their children.

June 2, 1982

The annual alumni dance for Morgan County R-I High School graduates will be held this weekend.

A flea market is scheduled Saturday on Bob Van Vleck’s lot located between Spiral Fittings and Witte Skelly.

June 3, 1992

Glenda Davis will be leaving her duties as elementary teacher at Morgan County R-I School. Davis has accepted a position in the Windsor school district.

June 5, 2002

Melissa Wilson received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree Saturday from the University of Kansas. She is the daughter of Connie Goetze and the late Dan Goetze of Stover.

June 6, 2012

Stover veterans Danny Brown and Bill Fairbairn received awards over the weekend at the Missouri Disabled American Veteran Convention in Jefferson City. Brown received the Missouri Membership Top Recruiter award and Fairbairn was honored as the Missouri Distinguished Veteran of the Year.