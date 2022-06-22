June 24, 1932

Almost two inches of rain fell at Stover Sunday night. This was the first soaking rain in the Stover vicinity since growing season began.

June 26, 1942

Dr. Wm. F. Huffman, Stover dentist, has just installed the latest improved x-ray.

Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Friedly of south of Stover are the parents of twin boys born Tuesday, June 16.

June 26, 1952

The Stover Homemakers Club met June 20 for their monthly meeting. Hostesses were the food project leaders, Mrs. Geo Cossiart, Mrs. Lyle Rath and Mrs. Gene Allee.

June 28, 1962

The question of who will be the new Rural Carrier at the Stover Post Office should be announced soon. According to information received, the three highest ratings are: no. 1, Wayne Snelling; no. 2, Vernon Koester; and no. 3, Melvin Dale.

June 28, 1972

Trophies are commonplace to most residents of this area, because they know that Junior Abbott has quite a reputation for winning in the drag racing field.

June 23, 1982

The Stover Little League team took their first win last Tuesday against cole Camp.

A birthday dinner was held at the Memorial Park in Stover Sunday, June 13, for Homer Waisner.

June 24, 1992

Daniel Welpman, Bryan Welpman and Jason Hancock represented Stover Cub Scout Pack 23 and were winners at the State Pinewood Derby competition June 13 at Capitol Mall in Jefferson City.

June 28, 2002

The Stover 2003 History Book Committee selected the design that will be used on the front and spine of the history book at their meeting Wednesday, June 19. The lettering will read “Stover, Missouri Centennial 1903-2003.”

June 27, 2012

Eckie and Jan Knierim celebrated their 25th anniversary this week. They were married June 27, 1987 at Christ Lutheran Church in Stover. They have two sons, Kevin and Chris, and one daughter Kalee. They also have seven grandchildren. The couple lives in Stover.