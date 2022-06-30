From the files of The Morgan County Press

July 1, 1932

Farmers in the Stover territory report chinch bugs numerous. The bugs are leaving the wheat and oat fields and taking to the corn. One of the worst infested farms is that of John Meyer just west of town.

July 3, 1942

The Farmers Friends Club and families together with other neighbors and friends of the Ernest Munsterman family gathered at the Munsterman home Sunday afternoon as a farewell party for Amos Munsterman who left for army training camp July 1. Music for the occasion was furnished by the Hotaling family.

July 3, 1952

Jack Wooten, proprietor of the Whirl-A-Way Bar in Stover, has installed air conditioning in his tavern, which makes it about the coolest public place in Stover except the Osage Theater.

July 5, 1962

Billy Brunjes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Brunjes, suffered the fracture of his right leg in a mowing machine accident.

July 5, 1972

A new method which strips paint, lacquer and varnish from wood and metal surfaces and saves hours of “elbow grease” required to prepare furniture for refinishing, will be introduced in Stover by Mr. and Mrs. Leon Fischer. The business will be the first of its kind.

June 30, 1982

Workers of Wolf Construction Co., Sedalia, are at work on the basketball and volleyball court in Stover Legion Memorial Park. The court, located east of the tennis courts, is being financed by the Stover Park Board and City of Stover and will be used for recreational purposes.

July 1, 1992

The Stover Police Department has been notified that the person who is suspected of being involved in the theft of Dr. T.T. Hoyne’s car last week, was caught with another stolen vehicle.

July 3, 2002

Larry Boeschen and Bud and Esther Boeschen took in the sights at Brussels, Belgium, one of the many places they visited during their recent trip to Europe.

July 4, 2012

The Lake of the Ozarks Junior Gold Association 2012 tour made its fourth stop Monday, June 25 at the Eldon Country Club in Eldon. Jensen Bauer and Brock Nolting, both of Stover, each made their fourth appearances on the tour. Neither recorded their best rounds, but Bauer’s fourth-place finish vaulted her to the top of the Girls Division Standings.