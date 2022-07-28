From the files of The Morgan County Press

July 29, 1932

A week of intense heat damaged the corn crop in many parts of Missouri, especially in those parts where the soil is hallow. In Morgan and adjoining counties, the corn was firing in places and a few more hot dry days would have ruined it. Many parts of Missouri received showers on Friday but relief did not come to Stover until Saturday when about two inches of water fell.

July 31, 1942

The Baptist congregation of Stover is making some improvements and changes in their building. The interior will be repainted. Last week the concrete block tower at the west end was torn down. This will be replaced with a vestibule and west-end entrance.

July 31, 1952

Norman Metcher and Herman Wessel were exhibiting a firefish in Stover last Saturday. It was a 12-pound carp caught on a trotline in the lake southwest of town.

August 2, 1962

Mr. and Mrs. Young Marriott had the pleasure of having all of their sons at home Saturday, July 21. The Marriott’s daughters were unable to attend.

Funds pledged for construction of the Golden Age Nursing Home at Stover now totals $57,100. Cost of the home as planned will be $180,000.

August 2, 1972

Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Dale and sons, Kenny and Tommy and Mrs. Walter Alpers were Sunday dinner guests at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Oehrke.

July 28, 1982

A glider crashed Saturday morning on the Forrest Rowland property west of Stover. The pilot Wade Carver, Versailles was not seriously injured.

July 29, 1992

The descendents of Henry and Mattie Stucker held a reunion Sunday, July 19, at Stover Legion Memorial Park.

Larry and Sandy Palmgren were guests of honor at a dinner Sunday to bid them farewell to the Ivy Bend Baptist Church and area.

July 31, 2002

Pastor John Kiehl and family recently moved here from Pocahontas, Mo. He will be installed as the new pastor at Christ Lutheran Church on Sunday, July 28.

Ginger McHain has won several ribbons at the Morgan County Fair for her canned goods.

August 1, 2012

Members of the Stover High School class of 1957 attended their 55th annual reunion Saturday, May 26 at the home of Dee and Marvin Johnson in Stover. Members in attendance included Ida Richardson Staus, Carol Burke Weigel, Larry Avey, Marietta Fischer Hinck, Donna Wadick Jones, Ernest Zimmerschied, Eugene Karman, John Hamrick, Joe Bockelman, Frances Wilson Brown, Delores Fischer Johnson, Wilma Kepp Williams, and Clarence Ehlers.