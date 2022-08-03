From the files of The Morgan County Press

August 5, 1932

Sunday was an unlucky day for rattlesnakes in the vicinity of Stover. A large one, carrying 14 rattles and a button, was killed by Bill Sanders, residing on the old Gehrs place northeast of town. Earl Rapp was enroute to Big Buffalo Beach Sunday afternoon when he saw a large snake crossing the road a short distance this side of the beach., He killed it and found it to be a rattler with 12 rattles. It was over four feet in length.

August 7, 1942

The Morgan County Draft Board is about out of A-1 men, which means that they will soon have to draw on married men without dependents or on the younger men who have become 21 since the fifth and final registration last June.

August 7, 1952

Mrs. Helen Viebrock, Mrs. Edwin Gerken, John L. Heimsoth and Miss Ardella Witte recently made a trip to Florida.

The Louis Brunjes farm has been sold to Rev. Fred Wiebke. Mr. Brunjes will come to Stover to reside.

August 9, 1962

Mrs. Clyde Russell of Pleasant Hill has purchased the coin-operated laundry of Stover from Hugh Wilson and Lawrence Mueller.

August 9, 1972

Cletus Kraxberger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Kraxberger in Stover was recently promoted to president of the Fidelity State Bank at Dodge City, Kan.

August 4, 1982

Sheila Siegel was the top winner in the Dress Revue at Morgan County achievement night. These 4-Hers will present demonstrations at the Missouri State Fair: Chris Siegel, John Siegel, Becky Baumgartner, Sheila Siegel, Paul Siegel II, Carla Garber and Lynn Kanenbley.

August 5, 1992

Lucille Dilley will be making a lot of cole slaw with the 10 pound cabbage she grew in her garden.

When Robert Alpers and grandson Joshua Witte arrived at the Avery Tractor Show in Brookville, Ohio on July 24, they had no idea they would be shaking hand with President Bush.

August 7, 2002

Children from the Florence Methodist Church rode with their parents in the parade during Florence’s 170th Treasured Memories celebration.

August 8, 2012

Brenden and Scott Bauer of Stover traveled Saturday, July 28, to Columbia for the Show Me State Games. They competed in the Father/Son 12-and-Under golf tournament. Their nine-hole team total of 48 was good for sixth place.