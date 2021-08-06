July 1920s

A March 5 hatched White Leghorn pullet on the Harrell chicken ranch began laying last week. Figuring that she laid her first egg July 15, she was only 4-1/3 months old when she began laying.

July 1930s

John L. Heimsoth who has been confined to his home for the past four weeks with summer flu and fever, is able to be up now and hopes to be able to go to the polls next Tuesday. Heimsoth, after being ill two weeks, got out too soon and had a relapse. He is the Republican candidate for county treasurer.

July 1940s

Mrs. Lorin Heimsoth and Mrs. Gene Allee have about completed arrangements for opening a new restaurant in the former MFA building in Stover. The east half of the building has been repaired and painted and partitioned off properly for their use. Mesdames Heimsoth and Allee have yet to pick out a name for their place of business, but their intentions are to open for business Aug. 1.

July 1950s

Starting Aug. 1, fees for mailing letters and also other classes of domestic mail will advance. Ordinary letters will be 4 cents an ounce instead of 3 cents, and ordinary U. S. Postal cards will be 3 cents. The increase in mailing costs is due to a recent action of Congress which also raised the salaries of federal employees.

July 1960s

Postmaster Arthur Short has announced Saturday window services at the Post Office will be discontinued. Effective Saturday, July 27, it will not be possible to buy stamps, stamped paper, money orders, envelopes, or post cards on Saturday.

July 1970s

A love of the land and a love of rural people was exemplified by LeRoy Van Dyke in his performance at Stover’s Summer Festival opening night, and he won the hearts of the people with his near-opening remark: “We’ve come back home.”

July 1980s

The Stover Jr. Babe Ruth team won one and lost two in tournament action that started with a 6-5 defeat Saturday, July 16 with Lincoln. Wednesday, they met Cole Camp and won 12-8, but lost the second game of the evening to Lincoln 18-9.

July 1990s

Leroy and Dorothy Pritzel celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday, July 19, with a family dinner at Pioneer Restaurant in Versailles. Their family also attended worship services with them that morning at Christ Lutheran Church in Stover.

July 2000s

Stover firefighters battled a fire that broke out Thursday, July 17 in a barn at the Ike Folsom home on Cherry Road in Stover. The barn contained large round bales of hay. The roof on the barn had collapsed by the time firefighters arrived. Fire Chief Paul Harrison said the fire may have been started by a short in the wiring.