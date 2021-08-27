August 1920s

J. O. Scrivner and family spent Sunday at the C. J. Schwensen Jr. home in Mora.

Mr. and Mrs. Otto Meyer of Stover are the parents of a son born Aug. 1.

Judge Herman Aeschbacher of Versailles was here Friday to get one of the new Essex cars just received by the Fajen Motor Co.

The Fajen Motor Co. reports the sale of an Essex sedan to Mrs. A. A. Fischer.

August 1930s

Do you know the proper thing to say when you sit on a wad of chewing gum? If your suit is washable, here is the correct command: “Bring me an egg white, some soap, and some lukewarm water. Stand back and watch me soften the gum with the egg white.” After removing the gum with the egg white, wash the garment in the soapy water.

August 1940s

You’ve heard that women are not judged by the dresses they wear, but rather by their foot gear. A perfect dress can be spoiled if we glance down at a woman’s feet and see soiled hose and run-down heels. Hose should be laundered every night before going to bed. Hose wash and dry readily, and now that they are plentiful again, we need not be without perfectly kept hose. Always see that you have at least two good pair from which to choose from every morning.

August 1950s

Miss Norine Witte and Mr. Edwin Kerksick will exchange wedding vows 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stover. Open house will be 8 p.m. at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Otto C. Witte, northwest of town. Everyone is welcome.

August 1960s

The old two-story telephone building on Main Street is being razed by Lyle Rath, owner of the Stover Telephone Company, who plans to construct a one-story brick office structure in its place.

August 1970s

The temperature reached 103 degrees at the Big Buffalo weather station Sunday afternoon, and it was the first above-100 reading this summer. It was somewhat cooler in Stover, with a high of 95, but temperatures are always higher in the summer and lower in the winter in Big Buffalo than at Stover, even though the distance is about five miles as the crow flies.

August 1980s

Mary Baughman, the oldest person in the Florence area, is 97 years old. She has lived in the Florence area for 93 years and has seen many historical events in Florence. She also remembers barn dances. “One time, we went to a barn dance and it rained. People who lived across the creek couldn’t get home, so we spent nearly two days there until the creek went down.”

August 1990s

To celebrate a recent sales goal, Sandy Laffoon, owner of Wigwam Sales, invited Lee and Charlotte Gaden and his parents, Kenneth and Barbara Laffoon, to a victory meal at Ozark Hills Restaurant. When the Gaden’s boat had to be sent for repairs, Sandy persisted by ferrying his guests, one by one, across the lake and back on his Sea-Doo.

August 2000s

4-J Farms in Florence is a new member of the American Angus Association. The American Angus Association, with more than 34,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef cattle registry association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 14 million registered Angus.