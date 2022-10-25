From the Files of the Morgan County Press

October 28, 1932

The Stover Milling Co. now has more than 200 exchange customers.

October 30, 1942

Three leghorn pullets on the Clarence Burke farm have about the finest poultry home to be found anywhere near Stover. It is a new house 15 by 40 feet, matching siding, concrete floor and a lot of windows on the south side.

October 30, 1952

W. A. Warnke, well-known bank cashier and insurance man, was downtown for the first time in several weeks the latter part of last week. Warnke injured his left knee quite bad about five weeks ago and has been confined to his home as a result.

November 1, 1962

A pink and blue shower in honor of Mrs. Robert Buckler was held at the home of Mrs. Elmer Houchen Friday evening with Mrs. Terry Watring and Mrs. Bud Oldham as hostesses.

November 1, 1972

John Shaffer, district manager for Allied Telephone Company, was in Stover last Thursday afternoon and released a progress report on the firm’s current upgrading program in the Stover area.

November 1, 1982

The Stover Lady Bulldogs found themselves in a very good position when they took first place in the district volleyball tournament in California last week.

October 28, 1992

Featured in this week’s Kitchen Korner is Lynda Zurmiller, a legal secretary for the law firm of Woolsey and Yarger, Versailles, for the last 23 years. She learned to cook from her mother, Paula Munsterman, who prepares everything from scratch.

October 30, 2002

Senior members of the 2002 Stover Lady Bulldogs volleyball team were honored at their last home game, Friday, Oct. 25. Members are Jami Wilson, Vicki Scott, Lori Viebrock, Megan Fischer, Leslie Nash and Angela Wilson.

October 31, 2012

FCCLA members collected food in Stover Sunday, Oct. 29 during the 28th annual “Trick or Treat for Canned Food” drive. Students split into six teams and were driven around Stover to collect the food. Approximately 760 boxes and cans of food and an addition $300 in monetary donations were collected.