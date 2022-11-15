From the Files of the Morgan County Press

November 18, 1932

Otto Buerke put a force of men at work Monday on the Skelly filling station that is to be built on the C.R. Rapp residence corner. This will be quite an improvement to Main Street.

November 20, 1942

Elroy Lemke and son of Smithton were Stover visitors Monday afternoon. Elroy is offering his Stover store for sale, as his manager, Mrs. Washburn, desires to join her husband in California.

November 20, 1952

Oscar Scrivner, well known Stover barber, is having trouble with his eyes. Scrivner began barbering here 44 years ago. R. L. Viebrock and Herbert Young are taking care of the needs of the patrons of the shop while Scrivner is off duty.

November 22, 1962

The Warren Wilson Agricultural Supply Company is constructing a warehouse at the Rock Island freight yards in Stover. Carl Weicken is associated with Warren Wilson in this enterprise.

November 22, 1972

H. Kyle Vickery has submitted his resignation as city treasurer to the City Council and it was accepted at the last council meeting. Mayor Roy Maddux said the resignation was accepted with regret and that the City Council plans some form of honor ceremony for the past 40 years Vickery has served as city treasurer.

November 24, 1982

Christ Lutheran’s new minister and his family arrived in Stover this week. The Rev. Henry Thorberg and his wife Cheryl have three children, Keri Lynn, Kyna Mae, and Kyle Severin. They are moving to the community from Belleville, Kan.

November 18, 1992

Candidates hoping to win the 1992 Homecoming queen and king titles Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Morgan County R-I School are freshmen Erin Sizer and Mike Goetze; sophomores Nicole Sizer and Jason Mosher; juniors Andrea Silvey and Randy Randall; and seniors Jason Trick and Julia Walker.

November 20, 2002

Mike and Rhonda Coslet and daughter Danielle of Marshall and Brittney Marriott of Sedalia hosted a surprise birthday dinner Saturday for their dad and granddad Melvin “Sonny” Marriott at First Baptist Church social hall in Stover. Marriott’s birthday will be Nov. 27.

November 21, 2012

Lane Avey and Jensen Bauer have been selected Elks Club October students of the month for Morgan County R-I School in Stover. Avey is a sophomore and Jensen is a freshman.