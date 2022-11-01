From the Files of the Morgan County Press

November 4, 1932

Sometime between the closing hour of Friday night and 5 a.m. Saturday morning, more than $300 worth of hardware was carried out of the Eckhoff Hardware Store. The same night the garage of Fajen Motor Co. was entered and about $4 taken from the cash drawer.

November 6, 1942

Henry Kaiser, who has been day marshal of Stover since last April, has resigned. Effective Nov. 1, William J. Wichert is the night marshal.

November 6, 1952

Stover cast almost a thousand votes in Tuesday’s election. This is the largest vote ever cast here.

November 8, 1962

The National Honor Society held its first meeting Oct. 23. Elected were president, Neva Brunjes; vice president, Joyce Taylor; secretary, Janet Diller; treasurer, Sandy Herndon; and reporter, Connie Hendrickson.

November 8, 1972

Roy Maddox, chairman of the steering committee for a lower rental housing project in Stover, said last Thursday there had been a delay in preparation of the papers necessary for the formation of “Golden Acres.”

November 3, 1982

Residents of the Golden Age Nursing Home were delighted Sunday afternoon with the Halloween costume contest held in the dining room. The event was sponsored by the Stover Chamber of Commerce with residents as judges.

November 4, 1992

Winners in the adult class of the Halloween judging at the Ivy Bend Fire Station were Peggy Pogue, third; Kim Spencer, second; and Melissa Smith, first. Winners in the age 7-16 class were Angie Biggs and Bonnie Strutton, first; Bobbie Keith and Kanna Matheson, second; and Elizabeth Pogue, third.

November 6, 2002

Candidates for FCCLA king and queen are freshman, Brent Jones and Ashley Starke; sophomores, Travis Rupe and Jessica Wilson; juniors, Ryan Meisner and Andrea Whitney; and seniors, Warren Wenner and Elizabeth Denker.

November 7, 2012

Stover FCCLA members attended the 2012 Missouri Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Fall Leadership Conference Sunday, Oct. 27 and Monday, Oct. 28 at Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach. More than 1,000 FCCLA members, advisors, and chaperones attended the conference. Present from Stover were Garrett Goetze, Katrina Blankinship, Mallory Folsom, Madalyn Smith, Maggie Haynes, Robert Bickel, and Katelyn Goetze.