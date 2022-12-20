From the Files of the Morgan County Press

December 23, 1932

The Pemberton place of 80 acres southwest of Stover, sold at auction Tuesday of this week at $15 per acre. Delbert Merriott was the buyer. This farm joins the George Buerke place on the west.

December 25, 1942

The Stover Fire Department made a run to the home of Postmaster E. J. Fry Wednesday evening of last week. A kerosene lamp acted up and frightened Grandma Fry.

December 25, 1952

Alfred Grupe accompanied Edwill Monsees last week on a trucking trip to St. Louis and to points in Arkansas for the Stover Milling Company.

December 27, 1962

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Cooper left Friday for Tallahassee, Fla. They will spend two weeks with Mr. and Mrs. Bill E. Eddy. Kenny Cooper who is in the U.S. Navy stationed in Florida joined them for a holiday visit.

December 27, 1972

The home of Mr. and Mrs. J. Otto was judged the most attractive in the Stover Chamber of Commerce decorating contest. The home of Mr. and Mrs. George Brandt took second place. Third place went to Mr. and Mrs. Galen Marriott and fourth place went to Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Viebrock.

December 29, 1982

The God and Family Award was presented to Donnie Marriott by Rev. Michael Flannery. He is a member of Pack 23 Cub Scouts of Stover and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Marriott.

December 23, 1992

Andrea Schlomer and Scott Bauer were selected as the December students of the month by the Elks Lodge of Sunrise Beach. Schlomer is the daughter of Nancy and Darrell Witte of Stover. Bauer is the son of Jim and Joyce Bauer of Stover.

December 25, 2002

An open house is being planned Friday, Dec. 27 to honor Kenda Bremer who will soon leave her position as administrator at Golden Age Living Center. Jamie Siefert has been hired as the facility’s new administrator.

December 26, 2012

The first snow of the season fell in the morning hours Thursday, Dec. 20 in Stover. The cold and windy weather broke briefly revealing blue skies and sunshine.