From the files of The Morgan County Press

Feb. 12, 1932

Many localities of Morgan County need some road improvement of some kind or other, but there is probably no other community at this time, so much in need of a road as that of southeast Stover.

Feb. 13, 1942

Any farm lady not satisfied with the kind of sausage she now makes should consult with Mrs. Clarence Burke. The 13th birthday of Miss Glenora Vajen was celebrated Tuesday, Jan. 27 at the home of her parents.

Feb. 14, 1952

Stover’s new grade school building, construction of which began last fall, has been getting full labor attention during the good weather of the past two weeks.

Feb. 15, 1962

A 1955 Ford went out of control early Sunday morning on Highway 52 just east of Cole Camp. A $17,187 contract for building two miles of state supplementary Route N in Morgan County has been awarded by the State Highway Commission.

Feb. 17, 1972

Wasn’t too long ago that there were stories in this area about a big cat roaming west and southwest of here. And now the Department of Conservation says there’s an authentic big cat around. It is yellow with a tail as long as its body and weighs probably 90 to 100 pounds.

Feb. 17, 1982 Kim Palmgren, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry E. Palmgren of Stover has been selected to compete in the Missouri Miss Teen Pageant at Stouffers Riverfront Towers in St. Louis.

Feb. 12, 1992

United Methodist Women Connie Goetze, Marlene Wilbanks and the Rev. Gretchen Williams packed boxes of food for shipping to Russia. The project is being coordinated by The Festival of Sharing, Columbia, along with help from several churches including the United Methodist Committee on Relief.

Feb. 13, 2002Thomas M. Hoernig, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas O. Hoernig of Stover, recently was sworn in as chief of the newly formed Windsor Police Department in Windsor, Va.

Feb. 15, 2012

The Stover Fair Board breakfast buffet received a large crowd Saturday, Feb. 11 at the American Legion Hall in Stover. According to fair board president Roberta Fischer, the breakfast was a success with many in attendance. The buffet proceeds will go towards funding the Stover Fair in June.